LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two more Republican candidates for governor are suing to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, just days before the Michigan lineup must be settled. James Craig filed a lawsuit Friday night in the Court of Claims while Michael Markey went to the Court of Appeals on Sunday. They were declared ineligible last week, the result of a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO