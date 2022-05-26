Indy Parks to open 8 pools to start the summer, Marion Co. residents get free admission

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced Thursday they would only be opening eight pools to start the summer, but more openings could be coming later in the month.

On top of the eight pools opening on June 4, Indy Parks announced that all Marion Co. residents would get free admission to the pools all summer long.

The eight pools opening on June 4 are:



Bethel Park Ellenberger Park Fredrick Douglass Park Garfield Park Indy Island Aquatic Center Perry Park Thatcher Park Willard Park

The eight pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Pools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day they are open.

"Gustafson Park pool is undergoing maintenance and could open after July 4 th . And, Krannert Park’s pool and family center will be remodeled, resulting in the pool being closed during summer months," Indy Parks said in a statement issued Thursday.

For more info on these parks and possible opening dates for other parks visit Indy Parks Summer Pools .

“Out of the remaining nine pools, we will continue to evaluate staffing levels and ways to get them up and running this summer,” Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks said, noting that additional pools could open in June and July. “I am so grateful to our entire team for their efforts to train new and returning staff and their commitment to get our parks ready for an enjoyable pool season.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett also announced they would be waiving pool admission fees for the entire summer for Marion County residents.

Residents will be able to access free pool passes at any Indy Parks Family Center or pool location, or at the Customer Service Center at Riverside Regional Park. Pool passes will be available starting next week. In order to receive a pool pass, visitors must be residents of Marion County, and adults must show their state-issued ID. Passes will be valid throughout the summer.

“We’re proud to offer free pool access to Marion County residents, so that more people than ever before can participate in this fun summer activity,” Hogsett said. “Pools offer a whole host of benefits to parents. They represent a great place for safe, supervised play; they are a perfect summer alternative to screen time; and they promote healthy activity while socializing with friends.”

Indy Parks has hired 192 out of 377 open positions, which has led to the decision to only open some pools to start the summer. Only 81 people have been hired to fill 224 lifeguard positions.

“To alleviate the strain of staff shortages, some parks are able to share staff while offering an adequate number of breaks and days off within the pool schedules,” Jordan Elder, senior manager of aquatics said. “We are still reviewing applications, interacting with youth and adults during job fairs, and doing whatever it takes to fill remaining positions with qualified staff. I started as a summer lifeguard and now proudly work as part of the senior management team. My Indy Parks career continues to be a rewarding experience.”

The parks department will continue hiring lifeguards, pool managers, head lifeguards, food program coordinators and a multitude of other summer positions. For more information on what jobs are available and how to apply visit Indy Parks Summer Jobs .