JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Mike Williams answered reporters’ questions Monday about living in Nassau County for the past year while serving as Jacksonville’s sheriff. News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott asked, “Can you tell us why you didn’t tell anybody?” Sheriff Williams answered, “Listen, I think at the end of the day that inconsistency with the charter is something that was always there. Since 2010, I don’t think it was something that just appeared out of the blue, so as we move through the next couple of days, we will come to a resolution.”

12 HOURS AGO