ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two men from Rochester have received the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest military award for valor. Most have heard of Gary Beikirch who, as a combat medic during Vietnam continued to treat soldiers despite being under heavy fire, with wounds of his own. The other Medal of Honor recipient is William Perkins who has a name and story you’re probably not familiar with.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO