Another local community is seeing multiple arrests due to a TikTok challenge. The “Orbeez Challenge” which encourages participants to use toy guns to shoot at people, cars, and homes with gel-based beads or similar, has resulted in arrests in Fall River and other areas across New England and the country. The photo above even shows the result of an “Orbeez” incident from out of state. Since May 7th, Newport, RI Police have had approximately eight incidents resulting in several arrests.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO