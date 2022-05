(WFRV) – A man from Omro was arrested for his 8th OWI offense after authorities pulled him over and saw signs of impairment. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on May 29 around 3:15 p.m., reports came in of a pickup truck that was all over the road on I-41 southbound. A Trooper found the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

OMRO, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO