PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police say two men are facing numerous gun and drug charges after an incident in front of the town's Walmart. Police Chief Bry Layrisson says this happened on May 18. A Walmart customer called around 7:30 p.m. reporting that two individuals in a car parked in front of the store were pointing guns at customers who were with their children.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO