Crystal Mountain Again Extends Ski Season

Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Mountain is extending its ski season another two weeks, thanks to our colder than average April and lots of rain and mountain snow we've gotten this year. Citing the same reasons, the resort extended its season last month. "We received over eight feet of snow in April, and...

