Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.
By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
4 days ago
Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800...
A joint executive board meeting of Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue and Western Lane Ambulance met on Thursday to discuss the tenure of Chief Michael Schick and the impact he has had on the organization. Immediately following that meeting the boards met in regular session and praised the Chief for the work that has been done and the manner it which it was conducted. Over the past several years the entities have been working on developing a new plan for moving forward which included the creation of the West Lane Fire and EMS Authority. The Chief also led the district through a tough political enslaught against the levy that provides the operating capital for Western Lane Ambulance District. WLAD Director Mike Webb says that time after time Chief Schick proved he was the right person for the position.
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error delayed primary results for nearly two weeks have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers at least $100,000. Opponents have...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Western Oregon paused Monday to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of military service. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, known as Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
Gardening season is underway and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
The Westfall family lived in the Osburn Hotel in downtown Eugene for a number of years. While they lived there, the hotel boasted a ‘Japanese Tea Room,’ a lavish meeting space filled with Asian art. Credit: University of Oregon. Uncovering the past of historically under-represented communities sometimes means...
The general election campaign for governor began in earnest this week even as ballots from the May 17 primary remain uncounted in Clackamas County. Oregon’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, wasted no time in putting their names behind the Democratic nominee, former House Speaker Tina Kotek of Portland.
A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours.
The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon Football now has most of its September slate of games scheduled for both tv and kickoff times. We already know the September 3rd game against Georgia is set for a 12:30 pm Pacific Time kickoff on ABC. On Thursday the rest of the non-conference slate was announced including the games at Autzen Stadium vs BYU and Eastern Washington. The BYU game was a bit of a surprise, at least for me.
Organizers behind the "Greater Idaho" movement have announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as “Phase 1” of the project that seeks to make a large portion of Oregon part of Idaho. The proposed map now only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho after...
Dan Lanning took the helm as Our Beloved Ducks’ new head football coach this offseason. In just a couple of months, we are going to see if he’s able to right the ship, and hopefully, keep us on the ascension ark that Mario Cristobal developed in years past. I fully believe one edge the Ducks have in 2022 will be the tone-setter in what we can expect of the team as a whole, and can be a return to the ways of old. I’m talking about Feeding on Speed again. I was talking with Mr. FishDuck, and pulled him off his favorite gaming site, BetPokies.com and he agreed with my thoughts.
Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from […]
The post Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
This summer’s World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and the projected 55,000 visitors it will bring to Eugene have already proven a gold mine for area hotels. Most are booked to capacity for the July event even though some owners have doubled and tripled the normal rate. Take, for instance, the...
We Are Remembering – Not Just A Number, a group of community volunteers, hosted the 15th annual Bend Memorial Day Reading on Monday, May 30. The event took place at Troy Field from 8:00 A.M. to 11:30 P.M. The volunteers read off the name, age and hometown of every...
Lane County has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. Over the last two weeks, Public Health officials report triple digit case counts per day. And an uptick in hospitalizations has moved the county back into the “medium” risk category. Spokesperson Jason Davis said, how these increases impact...
Conservation groups this week filed a lawsuit to challenge Bureau of Land Management plans to log more than 14,000 acres of old-growth trees in the coast range west of Eugene. Doug Heiken with the conservation group Oregon Wild called the BLM’s proposal a staggering amount of logging on what are supposed to be protected forest reserves, mainly in the Siuslaw watershed.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day Weekend is here. By now, you know we have to exercise some patience before we fire up the grill. Good news is you can make this weekend your utility weekend and get some home projects done while you’re waiting out the rain.
The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles will be temporarily shutting down its Redmond location starting Tuesday and moving staff to other offices. The DMV is citing what it calls a severe staffing shortage just as it enters its busiest time of year. DMV employees in Redmond, Ashland, Cave Junction, Lebanon,...
Comments / 5