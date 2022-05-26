ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tappan, NY

Tappan Zee High School students pour out of school in protest over gun control

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
At least 100 students from Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg stepped out of school today in protest over stricter gun control.

Related
News 12

Parents plead for common sense gun reform at Ossining march

Parents marched in the streets of Ossining Sunday begging for action after the mass shooting at a Texas school. People showed their support in Market Square, calling for common sense gun laws like taking assault weapons off the streets. They say it was difficult to send their children to school...
OSSINING, NY
City
Tappan, NY
City
Orangeburg, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island high school student arrested for threatening massive school shooting, says district attorney

NEW YORK - A high school student in Suffolk County was arrested for threatening to carry out a massive shooting at his school, announced District Attorney Raymond Tierney. The 16-year-old from Bellport High School, whose name was being withheld due to his age, allegedly posted on his "Bellport Scholars" Instagram page that there could be a massive shooting at the school Friday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
#Gun Control#Protest
News 12

Bridgeport community calls for more police patrols following 2 shootings in 1 week

A community in Bridgeport is hoping for a safer start to summer after being plagued by two shootings in the span of a week. Axel Garcia, 18, says he was inside his house Thursday morning when he heard at least a dozen gunshots. It happened at Park Avenue and Vine Street around 10 a.m. He says his brothers and sisters live there and his sister saw it happen.
News 12

News 12

