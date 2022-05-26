ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY34q_0frKc5bb00

The Toronto Blue Jays (23-20) head out west Friday to start a 4-game series with the Los Angeles Angels (27-18) at Angel Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Toronto split a 2-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals Monday-Tuesday after winning 2 consecutive series. The Blue Jays are 6-4 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games.

L.A. had a 3-game winning streak snapped in Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers and the Angels are just 5-5 SU in the last 10.

The Angels beat the Blue Jays 4-3 in last year’s season series, but Toronto outscored L.A. 41-29 in those meetings.

Blue Jays at Angels projected starters

LHP Hyun Jin Ryu vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani

Ryu is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA (18 IP, 12 ER), 21 H, 3 HR, 3 BB and 11 K across 4 starts.

  • Last start: Won 2-1 Friday at home vs. the Cincinnati Reds with 6 scoreless IP, 6 H, 0 BB and 3 K.

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 12.4 K/9 in 38 1/3 IP over 7 starts.

  • Last start: No-decision in L.A.’s 6-5 loss at the Rangers May 18 with 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 BB and 7 K.

Blue Jays at Angels odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:01 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Blue Jays +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Angels -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Blue Jays +1.5 (-160) | Angels -1.5 (+130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Blue Jays at Angels picks and predictions

Prediction

Angels 7, Blue Jays 3

RISK 1 unit on the ANGELS (-170) instead of betting 1 unit because L.A.’s ML is pricey and we are getting to the party a little late. Sharp action has pushed the Angels from a -135 opening favorite up to the current number (per Pregame.com).

Ohtani’s outstanding pitching peripherals support his amazing basic numbers, Ryu grades in the bottom 10% of the MLB in several advanced pitching categories (per Statcast).

L.A. is 8-4 SU vs. left-handed pitching and ranks highly in several advanced hitting metrics while Toronto’s lineup is mediocre against righties and struggles on the road.

BET the ANGELS (-170), but save a little for L.A.’s RL.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

LEAN to the ANGELS -1.5 (+130) only because I’d hold out for a better price and we have enough money in L.A.’s ML.

The Angels have a 3-phase edge over the Blue Jays +1.5 (-160) in starting and relief pitching and hitting so the Angels will most likely win by more than 1 run.

SPRINKLE on the OVER 7.5 (-110) only because L.A.’s ML is my favorite wager in this game.

However, the Angels should rake Ryu, L.A. is 8-4-1 O/U as home favorites, Toronto is 4-0 O/U in the last 4 games as road underdogs and the Over has cashed in 4 of the last 5 Blue Jays-Angels meetings.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rangers' Eli White robbed the Rays of a home run on a sensational leaping catch

Eli White needed all of his six-foot-three frame to save this home run. In what is sure to be baseball’s best catch of the year so far, White robbed the Tampa Bay Rays of an early home run with this stellar full-extension snag in center field. With two Rays runners on base and one out, Tampa Bay was threatening to score on the Texas Rangers with Ji-man Choi up to bat.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Tipico Sportsbook#The Blue Jays#The St Louis Cardinals#The Texas Rangers#The Cincinnati Reds#Bb 9#Ip#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 116: The Heat beaten, a look back on the path to the finals ahead of a Warriors showdown

Even though it very much looked like it might not have happened in the waning seconds of the Boston Celtics‘ Game 7 win over the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals as Jimmy Butler’s last-second 3-pointer followed its arc on the way to the front of the rim, the Celtics are in fact headed to the 2022 NBA Finals starting next Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson pitcher set to make his first start for the Braves

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider has been having a breakout season coming out of the bullpen for the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The rookie has produced a 2.22 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched in relief this season. He currently ranks 5th among all rookie pitchers in strikeouts, with nearly 20 fewer innings pitched than the four players ranked ahead of him. Heading into this Sunday, he was tied for the second-most strikeouts by a National League reliever. Strider has been outstanding for the Braves this season with all of his appearances so far coming in relief. He has been so good in relief that the Braves have opted to name him their starting pitcher for their upcoming matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves will travel to Arizona Monday, with the rookie’s first start being on Memorial Day. The game is set to start at 8:10 p.m. as we’ll get to see Strider’s first action as a starting pitcher. Spencer Strider gets his first MLB start Monday when the hard-throwing #Braves rookie faces Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen in a series opener at Arizona. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 29, 2022 List Five former Clemson players are top-three players on their NFL team  
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy