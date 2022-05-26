Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays (23-20) head out west Friday to start a 4-game series with the Los Angeles Angels (27-18) at Angel Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Toronto split a 2-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals Monday-Tuesday after winning 2 consecutive series. The Blue Jays are 6-4 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games.

L.A. had a 3-game winning streak snapped in Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers and the Angels are just 5-5 SU in the last 10.

The Angels beat the Blue Jays 4-3 in last year’s season series, but Toronto outscored L.A. 41-29 in those meetings.

Blue Jays at Angels projected starters

LHP Hyun Jin Ryu vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani

Ryu is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA (18 IP, 12 ER), 21 H, 3 HR, 3 BB and 11 K across 4 starts.

Last start: Won 2-1 Friday at home vs. the Cincinnati Reds with 6 scoreless IP, 6 H, 0 BB and 3 K.

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 12.4 K/9 in 38 1/3 IP over 7 starts.

Last start: No-decision in L.A.’s 6-5 loss at the Rangers May 18 with 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 BB and 7 K.

Blue Jays at Angels odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:01 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Blue Jays +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Angels -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

: Blue Jays +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Angels -170 (bet $170 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Blue Jays +1.5 (-160) | Angels -1.5 (+130)

: Blue Jays +1.5 (-160) | Angels -1.5 (+130) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Blue Jays at Angels picks and predictions

Prediction

Angels 7, Blue Jays 3

RISK 1 unit on the ANGELS (-170) instead of betting 1 unit because L.A.’s ML is pricey and we are getting to the party a little late. Sharp action has pushed the Angels from a -135 opening favorite up to the current number (per Pregame.com).

Ohtani’s outstanding pitching peripherals support his amazing basic numbers, Ryu grades in the bottom 10% of the MLB in several advanced pitching categories (per Statcast).

L.A. is 8-4 SU vs. left-handed pitching and ranks highly in several advanced hitting metrics while Toronto’s lineup is mediocre against righties and struggles on the road.

BET the ANGELS (-170), but save a little for L.A.’s RL.

LEAN to the ANGELS -1.5 (+130) only because I’d hold out for a better price and we have enough money in L.A.’s ML.

The Angels have a 3-phase edge over the Blue Jays +1.5 (-160) in starting and relief pitching and hitting so the Angels will most likely win by more than 1 run.

SPRINKLE on the OVER 7.5 (-110) only because L.A.’s ML is my favorite wager in this game.

However, the Angels should rake Ryu, L.A. is 8-4-1 O/U as home favorites, Toronto is 4-0 O/U in the last 4 games as road underdogs and the Over has cashed in 4 of the last 5 Blue Jays-Angels meetings.

