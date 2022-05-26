Seek Alternate Route: Dot Ave Bridge to Close for the Summer

The bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity+ensure reliable service.

The Dorchester Ave. Bridge will close for the summer on Monday, June 6th. The nearly 100 year old steel bridge was last repaired way back in 1975. So it’s time. Construction will happen over the summer months to prepare for a full replacement of the bridge in the summer of 2023.

Located between Von Hillern and Kemp Streets, this bridge carries vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists over the Red Line, the Commuter Rail Old Colony Lines, and the Cabot Yard maintenance tracks. The bridge is scheduled to be closed through Aug. 31, with work taking place mainly daytime Monday through Friday.

According to the MBTA, the schedule will also impact Red Line and Commuter Rail service on select weekends.

Neighborhood impacts

The bridge will be completely closed to traffic during the summer 2022 work. It will be closed again during the bridge work planned for summer 2023.

During both seasonal work closures, we will set up vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle detours. These will be in place throughout each construction season. We will post detour notices in advance of each closure, and will post signs along the detour route.

Neighbors can expect increased construction noise from heavy equipment and machinery. We appreciate your patience and consideration while we work to complete this critical safety project.

To learn more about this project visit here!