ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron streamlines top operations management as U.S. oil role grows

By Sabrina Valle
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dckTa_0frKbXxF00

HOUSTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) will consolidate its exploration and production and refining units under a single executive, it said on Thursday, as the company sharpens its focus on U.S. oil and gas production and cost efficiency.

Chevron's decision to raise its U.S. output has been reinforced by global sanctions against Russian oil, following the Ukraine invasion in February. The consolidation comes after a streamlining two years ago that would cut about 10% of its workforce.

The second largest U.S. oil producer has pledged to add 15% this year to its output in the top U.S. shale basin, which supplies about 23% of its global production.

The combined upstream, midstream and downstream business segments will report to a new executive vice president, Nigel Hearne, effective Oct. 1.

Hearne will run the Oil, Products & Gas business, Chevron said. He previously was president of its Europe, Asia and Pacific production.

The company is also consolidating upstream operations into two regions – Americas Exploration & Production and International Exploration & Production. Americas will be run by Bruce Niemeyer and International by Clay Neff, it said.

Jobs affected are mainly at the senior executive level, a spokesperson said.

The reorganization will "bring strategy, policy and business development into tighter alignment as we focus on leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world," Chief Executive Michael Wirth said in a statement.

Chevron's U.S. oil and gas production rose 10% in the first quarter over a year earlier, while international output fell 8%. The company pumped 3.06 million barrels of oil and gas per day (boepd) in the first quarter.

Production in the Permian, the largest U.S. shale basin, grew to a record 692,000 boepd. It recently lifted its full-year Permian guidance by 15% over 2021 to between 700,000 and 750,000 boepd.

Wirth recently said Chevron was looking for U.S. acquisitions to enhance its natural gas and liquid natural gas (LNG) operations.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston, additional reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Are An Untapped U.S. Green Energy Goldmine

In our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, it can be helpful to keep an open mind and look beyond the major power sources such as wind and solar. That is why earlier this year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) awarded four projects 8.4 million USD in funding to use abandoned oil and gas wells to establish geothermal energy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Shale Oil#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.7%, to $104.11 per barrel, after slipping to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy