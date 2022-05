The Boston Celtics made it to the 2022 NBA Finals, and they did so by completing their revenge tour. For the first time in 12 years, the Boston Celtics have returned to the NBA Finals. After losing the opportunity to close out the Miami Heat at home in Game 6, the Celtics held onto to defeat their foes 100-96 on the road in Game 6. Now, they have the face off against the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

