Forrest Dunbar files for state Senate in new district carved for Democrats by Alaska Supreme Court

By Suzanne Downing
 5 days ago
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, who ran for reelection and won his Anchorage Assembly seat for a second term, is running for state Senate.

Dunbar lost his bid for mayor last year, but in April was returned to the Assembly by voters in his Muldoon district.

He waited until the redistricting maps to be finalized by the Alaska Supreme Court, which this week insisted that the Democrat-favoring map be used for this part of Anchorage.

This is an open Senate seat that a conservative has little chance of winning in a map drawn by the Supreme Court and Democratic Party surrogates for Democrats. It’s Senate Seat J — Mountain View, U-Med, and Muldoon, and as fa east as Baxter Road. The House districts associated with this seat are now numbered 19 and 20.

Dunbar was the vice president of the Scenic Foothills Community Council in Southern Muldoon and helped found the Muldoon Farmers Market. He is a commissioned officer in the Alaska Army National Guard and a hardcore partisan on the Anchorage Assembly who has voted for lockdowns, business closures, mask mandates, and who has taken a hard line against Mayor Dave Bronson.

Dunbar was the Assembly member who inserted a union “community workforce agreement” for any project over $3 million. This means any private company has to pay the unions if they hope to bid on a municipal project. It drives up the cost of every construction project, from roofing to street repair over $3 million, costs that are born by property owners in Anchorage through their property taxes.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

