DES MOINES, Iowa — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and DNR officers want you to be safe while out enjoying Iowa's waterways this season. While it may be the first day out on the water for some boaters, it's not the Coop family's first time. Chad and his son Brandyn have been coming out to Saylorville Lake for years. They've already been out on the water a few weekends this summer. Their advice? Watch out for others in more ways than one.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO