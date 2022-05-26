ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer concert series soon to resume in downtown Gainesville

By Rachel Estes
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
Fly Betty Band performed Aug. 6, 2021, in the First Friday Concert Series on the downtown Gainesville square. - photo by John H. Grogan

First Friday Concert Series

When: 7-10 p.m. first Fridays from June through September

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/DowntownGainesvilleGA

Ever the pantheon for live entertainment, Gainesville’s downtown square is staged to deliver another batch of rhythm and tunes as the seasonal First Friday Concert Series gets underway.

Hosted by Main Street Gainesville, the free listening experiences are slated for first Fridays from June through September.

The June 3 concert will feature Neil Diamond tribute band Cherry Cherry. On July 1, Soul Purpose Band will flood downtown with the sound of motown and soul. Fly Betty Band will take the stage Aug. 5, with country rock band Backyard Loveseat closing out the series Sept. 2.

According to Main Street Manager Nicole Parham, the stage for the June concert will be situated on the corner of Spring and Bradford streets. With the North Parking Deck’s upcoming completion, Parham said organizers will re-evaluate the layout options for the rest of the concerts in the series.

The concerts begin at 7 p.m., and listeners can start claiming their spot an hour prior. Seating is first come, first served.

“I look forward to these concerts every year,” Parham said. “It’s a joy seeing our community having fun, enjoying time with family and friends and dancing in the streets.”

Because the series also aims to promote downtown businesses, Parham is hopeful patrons will venture downtown to grab a bite, do some shopping or simply meander around on more occasions than just first Fridays.

Listeners who have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the concerts or who are displaying symptoms of illness are asked not to attend, organizers said.

For more information on the First Friday Concert Series, follow Downtown Gainesville on Facebook.

Community Policy