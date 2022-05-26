ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation virtual charity auction a success

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright Memorial Hospital Foundation’s second annual virtual charity auction ended on Monday, May 16. The event raised nearly $3,500. There were 88 bidders, 49 different winning bidders, and a total...

www.kttn.com

Society
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council to consider ordinances at meeting on May 31

The Chillicothe City Council will consider three ordinances involving agreements and a contract. The council will meet at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room on May 31st at 5:30 in the evening. One ordinance would authorize a gift agreement with Strand Properties, LP regarding the donation of the historic Strand...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash east of Atlanta; one life-flighted to University of Missouri Hospital

Two individuals received serious injuries as the result of a pickup truck hitting a bridge near Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, May 29th. A medical helicopter took the passenger, 22-year-old Carli Switzer of Macon, to the University of Missouri Hospital. An ambulance took the driver, 21-year-old Dawson Meyer of Excello, to the University of Missouri Hospital.
kttn.com

Two from Wright City injured in UTV crash

The Highway Patrol reports two Wright City men sustained moderate injuries as the result of a utility terrain vehicle overturning in Linn County on Sunday night, May 29. The driver, 44-year-old Michael Latorre, and the passenger, 34-year-old Zachary Houska, were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. The UTV traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two from Brookfield injured in Saturday crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Brookfield residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon in Meadville. The driver of an SUV, 81-year old Bonnie Sebolt, and a passenger in the SUV, 81-year old Austin Seboldt, both were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The truck driver, 62-year old Ronald Funk of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, was not reported hurt.
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Two from Hamilton ejected in UTV crash; one life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Two Hamilton residents were injured as the result of being ejected from a utility terrain vehicle three miles southeast of Hamilton on Friday night, May 27th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver, 20-year-old Isaac Evans, sustained serious injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The passenger, 18-year-old Chastin Bowen, received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center.
HAMILTON, MO
kttn.com

Freightliner crashes on Highway 36, becomes engulfed in fire

A 1996 Freightliner went off Highway 36 east of Cameron, and hit a guard rail and bridge railing, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The driver, 69-year-old Richard Taylor of Kansas City, Kansas was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The crash happened late Friday night two...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
kttn.com

Carrollton woman injured in Saturday night ATV crash

A Carrollton resident was hurt late Saturday night when an all-terrain vehicle overturned on a county road northeast of Norborne. A passenger, 33-year-old Brittany Colborn of Carrollton was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver, 31-year-old Tiffanie Banks of Norborne, was not reported hurt. The accident...
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

Kansas man ejected from vehicle during crash on Highway 116; two-year-old also injured

The Highway Patrol reports a Leavenworth, Kansas man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the car he drove two miles east of Plattsburg on Sunday night, May 29. Emergency medical services took 24-year-old Warren Sullivan to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for his passenger, a two-year-old girl from Leavenworth, Kansas; however, she was also taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital.
kttn.com

Gallatin man facing multiple felony charges after attempting to set his brother on fire

A Gallatin man faces three felonies after he allegedly attempted to set his brother on fire in Gallatin on May 26th. Online court information shows 32-year-old Andrew Dale Bauer has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Bond was denied.
GALLATIN, MO

