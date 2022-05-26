Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation virtual charity auction a success

Lillian Eaton a 91-year-old Laredo resident, passed away at 8:22 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence, where she was under hospice care. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Laredo School, Wright Memorial Hospital Navigator Program, or St. Luke’s Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

