An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks CO2 in Alaska gulf

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the fourth consecutive day, Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska will squeeze out temperatures in the 70s. High pressure continues to anchor across the state, leading to continued warmth and near-record highs for parts of the region. With only two days left in May and temperatures expected to remain upwards of 15 degrees above average, the month of May will close out in the top 10 warmest for Anchorage. In a month that typically only sees one 70 degree day each year, this year we’re on our way to five days with highs in the 70s.

13 HOURS AGO