An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks CO2 in Alaska gulf

Rodeo Alaska kicks off competition with pro rodeo Memorial Day event. Fans showed up this Memorial Day weekend to fill the stands at the Alaska State Fairgrounds for Rodeo Alaska. Rodeo lovers gathered to watch Alaska’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association “The Northern Most Xtreme Bulls Event In America”.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the fourth consecutive day, Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska will squeeze out temperatures in the 70s. High pressure continues to anchor across the state, leading to continued warmth and near-record highs for parts of the region. With only two days left in May and temperatures expected to remain upwards of 15 degrees above average, the month of May will close out in the top 10 warmest for Anchorage. In a month that typically only sees one 70 degree day each year, this year we’re on our way to five days with highs in the 70s.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Evelyn Duttolyn spent Friday afternoon setting up her campground with her daughter at Bird Creek. Dutton and her seven children are planning, like many other families this Memorial Day weekend, to spend time outside enjoying Alaska. “We’re out here enjoying the good weather, the sunshine, and...
Rodeo Alaska kicks off competition with pro rodeo Memorial Day event. Fans showed up this Memorial Day weekend to fill the stands at the Alaska State Fairgrounds for Rodeo Alaska. Rodeo lovers gathered to watch Alaska’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association “The Northern Most Xtreme Bulls Event In America”.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Calls came in about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to MATCOM that a plane had crashed into the Matansuka River near Mile 99 of the Glenn Highway. According to a post from the Alaska State Troopers, people nearby witnessed the crash and immediately responded. They found the airplane sinking into the river.
Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. An Anchorage man that police arrested as part of a January homicide...
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Since Colleen Woodworth was six years old, she has loved going to rodeos. “It’s just exciting. It gets your adrenaline going,” Woodworth said. Now, 70 years since her first, watching the bull riding competitions remains one of her favorite activities, as she waits to see who can survive riding the massive animal.
Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. An Anchorage man that police arrested as part of a January homicide...
Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. The Fairbanks Police Department said in a press release that they are...
Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. An Anchorage man that police arrested as part of a January homicide...
Comments / 0