ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Bills stadium MOU approved by Erie County Legislature

By Nick Veronica, Jeff Preval
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJYFT_0frKXQqK00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another step was taken Thursday in the march toward a new Bills stadium.

The Erie County Legislature approved the memorandum of understanding for the stadium deal, giving its approval to the deal County Executive Mark Poloncarz negotiated on behalf of the county.

Poloncarz, Bills make stadium pitch to county lawmakers

Approval from the legislature was expected, but nonetheless vital. The county, state and team reached a largely non-binding agreement in late March, but must finalize the deal by Sept. 1.

State lawmakers signed off on their $600 million share of the $1.4 billion stadium when the state budget was approved in April. The legislature earlier this month approved a $100 million down payment on the $250 million the county will be contributing to the stadium; they are expected to borrow $150 million to cover the rest.

The stadium is expected to open for the 2026 season.

Latest news in Bills Stadium Deal

(Correction: An earlier version of this story had a misspelling of the word “county.” The error has since been corrected.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed, carjacked in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. The RPD says the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates and that he […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Sports
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Erie County, NY
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea. The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week. Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, […]
ECONOMY
News 8 WROC

Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts

(AP) – As the U.S. mourns the victims of its latest mass shooting — 19 elementary school students and two teachers gunned down in Texas — Democratic governors are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns. Many Republican governors are emphasizing a different solution: more security at schools. The divide among the nation’s governors mirrors a […]
TEXAS STATE
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in York

YORK, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police in Geneseo were called to a tractor trailer vs. motorcycle crash during the early morning hours Saturday in the town of York. State Police say the crash happened in the area of Telephone Road and Federal Road at around 2:30 a.m. State Police say motorcyclist Torin Gleeson, 29, of […]
YORK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics State#American Football#Mou#Nys#Bills Stadium Deal Lrb#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on N. Goodman St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a 28-year-old man is recovering after he was shot Saturday evening on N Goodman Street near Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers say the victim resides in the city of Rochester and he was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment shortly before 9:30 p.m. According to the RPD, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. One winning ticket was sold for the May 25 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket was worth $19,336.50 and was purchased at the Sunoco Food Mart located at 895 Ulster Avenue in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

Greece man crashed into building, arrested after fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a motor vehicle crash late Saturday morning on N Goodman Street near Randolph Street in Rochester. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a building and caused minor damages to the building. After the crash, a fight took place. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man from […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Pres. Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief

UVALDE, T.X. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers. The visit to Uvalde on Sunday is Biden’s second trip in as […]
TEXAS STATE
News 8 WROC

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

(AP) — Russia asserted Saturday that its troops and separatist fighters had captured a key railway junction in eastern Ukraine, the second small city to fall to Moscow’s forces this week as they fought to seize all of the country’s contested Donbas region. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the city of Lyman had […]
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe

(AP) – The actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an […]
UVALDE, TX
News 8 WROC

Incident at Arnot Mall results in closure

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon. According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter. Troopers later determined that there were no reports of […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy