ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Multiple units damaged in Santa Maria condo fire

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fwKr_0frKX7P000

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Multiple units were damaged and five people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Santa Maria condo Thursday morning, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The fire was reported just around 9:45 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive, according to Santa Maria city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from the backyard of the condo, alerted another neighbor for help, and they both tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, according to the fire department.

The two ended up calling 911 around 9:45 a.m., and arriving units ran a line to the backyard, but the fire had extended to the house.

The California Highway Patrol reported that black smoke and flames could be seen from the freeway. A total of 16 firefighters responded from Santa Maria Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire, Cal Fire SLO, along with support from AMR and the Santa Maria Police.

There were no reported injuries, but five people were displaced, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Three cats and a dog were rescued from the fire, and two of the cats had to be revived by CPR, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The post Multiple units damaged in Santa Maria condo fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man caught in high tide near Shoreline Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara City Firefighters said they got called to Shoreline Drive on Saturday night to rescue a man caught in high tide. Crews were called to the area near One Thousand Steps around 8:30 p.m. There was also a boat crew helping with the rescue. Firefighters brought the man to shore and The post Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man caught in high tide near Shoreline Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Accident#Smpd#Amr#N Lynne#Cal Fire Slo#The Santa Maria Police#Cpr
calcoasttimes.com

Man hospitalized after Santa Maria machete attack

Santa Maria police officers arrested a man who allegedly attacked another man with a machete during a fight Saturday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., 911 callers reported a fight in the 300 block of E. Monroe Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had sustained multiple lacerations from a machete, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Nationwide Report

3 people killed, several injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)

3 people killed, several injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday afternoon, three people lost their lives while several others suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Isla Vista. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at approximately 5:00 p.m. on El Colegio Road and Stadium Road [...]
ISLA VISTA, CA
CBS News

Firefighters engage brushfire in Thousand Oaks

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in Thousands Oaks on Saturday. Using both ground units and a water-dropping helicopter, Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, which was said to be just under an acre. VCFD detailed that the fire was slowly moving forward at a slow rate of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Forward Progress Stopped in Harris Grade Brush Fire

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reporting a fully involved vehicle fire is what spread to nearby vegetation causing the half-acre brush fire off Harris Grade Road. No injuries are reported. (Photo: SBCFD) By edhat staff. Santa Barbara County Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire...
kclu.org

Man fatally wounded on South Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the South Coast over the holiday weekend. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Saticoy Sunday nights by reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot would. He was taken to a hospital,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Memorial Day kicks off with a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Memorial Day kicked off on Monday with a ceremony held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Hundreds of families gathered outside to honor the fallen service members and to celebrate the veterans still with us. Attendees appeared solemn and touched as they listened to an instrumental rendition of “Amazing Grace” by The post Memorial Day kicks off with a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Hundreds of tourists enjoying Memorial Day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of tourists from all walks of life ventured out to Santa Barbara to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend. Couples, families, and solo travelers seemed to be enjoying the sun, the food, and the scenic ocean views. Maribel Olguin, who visited from Phoenix, Arizona, stated "I love Santa Barbara because The post Hundreds of tourists enjoying Memorial Day in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Trial Begins In Ojai Valley Kidnap Case

Updated--Opening statements and testimony are scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping a woman in the Ojai Valley last year. The jury was selected last week to hear the case of 54-year-old James Apodaca of Oxnard. The authorities allege on the night of August 28th...
OJAI, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire training burn scheduled Friday in Los Olivos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting a training burn at Figueroa Mountain on Friday. The burn is scheduled to take place at 4155 Figueroa Mountain Road Friday. The burn will serve as a learning opportunity about wildland fire behavior and will provide live fire training for the certification The post Santa Barbara County Fire training burn scheduled Friday in Los Olivos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy