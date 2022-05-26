SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Multiple units were damaged and five people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Santa Maria condo Thursday morning, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The fire was reported just around 9:45 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive, according to Santa Maria city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from the backyard of the condo, alerted another neighbor for help, and they both tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, according to the fire department.

The two ended up calling 911 around 9:45 a.m., and arriving units ran a line to the backyard, but the fire had extended to the house.

The California Highway Patrol reported that black smoke and flames could be seen from the freeway. A total of 16 firefighters responded from Santa Maria Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire, Cal Fire SLO, along with support from AMR and the Santa Maria Police.

There were no reported injuries, but five people were displaced, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Three cats and a dog were rescued from the fire, and two of the cats had to be revived by CPR, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The post Multiple units damaged in Santa Maria condo fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .