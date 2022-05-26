ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

May Jefferson Award Winner: John and Jodie Calkins

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of May, we’re honoring John and Jodie Calkins. They are a husband and wife team that help feed communities in Randolph County. John Calkins and...

www.wdtv.com

