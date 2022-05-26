ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NJ's Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Handful Of Sex Assaults In UK

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7mYW_0frKWRGK00
Kevin Spacey in 2011 Photo Credit: Steve Jurvetson/Wikipedia Commons

New Jersey's Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom, authorities said.

The charges were handed down to the 62-year-old South Orange native on Thursday, May 26, according to a release from the London Metropolitan Police Department. The charges date as far back as March 2005, with most of the victims currently in their 30s and 40s, police said.

One charge even suggests Spacey had "penetrative sexual activity" with one man without consent, according to police. Spacey will be formally charged at a later date, police added.

Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting other men in the past. In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made a drunkly sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26 according to an article from the Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey then publicly came out as gay the same day as Rapp's allegations, only to be met with backlash from other celebrities claiming Spacey used it as a way to change the topic, according to an article from CNN. At least 15 men have accused Spacey of sexual assault, according to an article from USA Today.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Anthony Rapp
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Uk#Violent Crime#Cnn#Usa Today
Daily Voice

BUSTED: PA Man, 33, Nabbed On Felony Drug Distribution Charges By State Police

A Pennsylvania man wanted on felony drug charges has been arrested by state police, authorities confirmed. Ryan M. Dunwell, 33, of Palmer Township, was initially charged on a warrant with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as possession of paraphernalia and intentional possession of drugs by a person not registered, DailyVoice.com reported.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Woman Caught Sneaking $500,000 Worth Of Knock-Off Clothes At Virginia Airport

A Maryland woman brought home more than just a few souvenirs from her recent trip to Asia, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports. Instead, she packed her 12 bags full of 298 pieces of counterfeit clothing items including scarves, hats, shoes and jewelry. The items bore brand names like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Prada and Gianni Versace and collectively were appraised at more than $500,000 if authentic, CBP said.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Woman Shot To Death, Police Say

A 30-year-old Fairfield County woman was found shot to death after police responded to a call for an unresponsive person. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:20 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at 40 Knoll Place. Marisol Dumeng, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on...
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Airlifted In Route 22 Crash

A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car on Route 22, authorities said.He was struck around 2:25 a.m. at the Reaville Road intersection in Flemington, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment and the crash r…
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy