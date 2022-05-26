ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive, IA

86th Street in Clive Closing May 31-June 10

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN.W. 86th Street will be closed at the railroad crossing south of University Blvd. starting Tuesday, May 31. The...

Western Iowa Today

Kayaker Rescued From River In Ames

(Ames, IA) — The Ames Fire Department rescued a kayaker who had become stranded in the South Skunk River. The kayaker capsized Friday in the rapids at the low head dam site and lost her paddle. She made her way to a rocky ridge in the center of the waterway. The kayaker was uninjured — however, she had no way to reboard her kayak and cross the river. Firefighters were able to get a rope to the woman — who was wearing a life jacket — and then guided her safely to shore.
AMES, IA
kiow.com

Weather Service Looking for Area Volunteers

The National Weather Service is looking for area volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes, and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities.
JOHNSTON, IA
94.1 KRNA

Three Dead in Monday Morning Eastern Iowa Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
KCCI.com

Firefighters use rope to rescue stranded Iowa kayaker

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa organizations call on citizens to help Uvalde community

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People and organizations in Iowa are finding ways to help families grieving in Uvalde, Texas, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Health care providers in Texas worked furiously Tuesday to save the lives of those injured in the shooting. That meant a lot of blood was being used — to the point the Texas Blood Center put out a call for help. And this past week, LifeServe Blood Center just happened to be on call, setting aside 30 units of blood and sending some off immediately. Those units of blood came from people in central Iowa and beyond.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Apple data center, Costco, Ruth's Chris Steak House among projects issued building permits in April

An architectural rendering of Apple’s planned data center in Waukee that was released in 2017 when the project was announced. Building permits were issued in April for 30 new Des Moines-area commercial projects including the much-anticipated Apple Inc. data center development in Waukee, a Costco members-only retail store in Ankeny and a mixed-use project in West Des Moines that will include Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
3 News Now

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ways Iowa Residents Can Acquire Fishing Licenses

Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One killed, one injured in Highway 34 motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a serious motorcycle crash near Red Oak Saturday morning. According to Iowa State Patrol, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 34 with 66-year-old Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley as his passenger. Authorities believe the Gourleys […]
kwbg.com

Weather Service Updates Strong to Severe Storms Potential

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has released updated information about the potential for severe weather Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Storms will begin in western Iowa and will move to the east. Please stay Weather Aware. (contributed information, NWS)
iheart.com

Person Shot In South Ames Overnight

(Ames, IA) -- A person's in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Ames. Police say a person was shot in the 600 block of South 17th Street just before 12:45 a.m. Monday and showed up at Mary Greeley Medical Center minutes later. Police haven't identified the victim or released their condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Ames police at 515-239-5133.
AMES, IA
valleynewslive.com

Lightning strike sets fuel tank on fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a lightning strike hit a fuel tank at 38026 330th Ave SW in Climax and set it on fire. They say it happened just before 5 am this morning during a storm. There were other fuel...
POLK COUNTY, MN
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for drunk driving, refusing to sign papers

A Perry man was arrested in downtown Perry early Saturday for drunk driving and uncooperativeness. Drew Erik Mason, 23, of 2205 North St., Perry, was charged with first-offense OWI and interference with official acts. The incident began about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Second Street, where an...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery County Claims One Life

(Stanton) One person died, and another person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Montgomery County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 34 near the 39-mile marker. Authorities say the passenger, 66-year- old Jeannine Marie Schomburg- Gourley of Stanton, died in the crash. The driver, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton, suffered serious injuries.

