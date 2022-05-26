ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haralson County, GA

Three men sexually assault lone kayaker as she goes down river, Georgia police say

By Alison Cutler
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnBMO_0frKUpK400

Three men sexually assaulted a kayaker on a Georgia river Monday, May 16, authorities said, as deputies are still trying to track down her attackers.

The lone kayaker was floating through the horseshoe section of the Tallapoosa River and nearing a sandbar when the attack happened , according to a news release from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

The three men attacked the kayaker, who managed to escape but had several injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they met the victim at Higgins General Hospital after they were notified of the attack. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a sexual battery case.

“The victim and the Sheriff’s Office would like to make sure everyone knows about this incident, to be aware of the possible danger that can occur while being in this type of environment,” the sheriff’s office said. “We know that kayaking and floating the Tallapoosa River is very popular and can be a wonderful, relaxing time for individuals, as well as, for small and large groups. Please be aware that not everyone is there for a positive reason.”

The sheriff’s office advised kayakers to travel in groups to deter potential assailants and notify friends and family of their routes in case something happens.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Investigator Brent Duggins at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.

Tallapoosa is about 58 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

