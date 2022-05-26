ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Jay High School softball wins state championship

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLERMONT, Fla. -- The Jay High School softball team captured the 1A...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

GALLERY: Memorial Day ceremonies in Milton, Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. -- Two Memorial Day ceremonies took place Monday morning in Santa Rosa County. The Veterans Memorial Plaza annual Memorial Day ceremony was held on Willing Street in Milton. Speakers included Colonel Christopher "Caveman" Holzworth, USMC Retired and C.O. Captain Paul "Party Boy" Flores, NAS Whiting Field. Milton High...
WEAR

Tennessee man stable after near drowning on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. -- Deputies say a 22-year-old Tennessee man nearly drowned at a Destin beach Saturday afternoon. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Dr. in Destin. The man reportedly got caught in a possible rip current, according to the sheriff's...
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort White, FL
Clermont, FL
Education
City
Jay, FL
Clermont, FL
Sports
City
Clermont, FL
WEAR

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs held a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. The commemoration featured a wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by folding of an American Flag, a moment of silence followed by a rifle volley, the playing of Taps, and an Honor Guard salute.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WEAR

Florida 18-year-old charged with making school shooting threat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday for allegedly making a school-based shooting threat in Florida. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Corey Anderson was arrested at a home in Lutz and charged with a Written or Electronic Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting or Act of Terrorism.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Jay High School#The Lady Royals#Legends Way Ballfields
WEAR

Second annual NAS Pensacola Memorial Day Tribute Run

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Active duty sailors and naval aviators at NAS Pensacola took part in the Memorial Day Tribute Run Monday morning. More than 150 people started at the base before ending their run at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Pensacola. This marked the second year for the Memorial Day...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAR

Authorities recover body of man swept away in currents at Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities on Monday recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who "reportedly got swept away from a rental pontoon boat Sunday during strong currents on Crab Island." The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating. FWC...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 injured after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Families honor loved ones along Wall South in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Wall South at Veterans Memorial Park was visited by countless spectators on Memorial Day. While some tourists come and go experiencing the wall for the first time, the names never change. As you walk along Wall South Downtown Pensacola, you'll find Betty Crutchfield's brother. Crutchfield's brother, Corporal...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

An Angel with a heart for his community

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- A time when neighbor looked after neighbor and the entire village raised the children, a part of the past that one man is working to bring back to his hometown; his neighborhood of Cantonment. It is a work that has earned Josh Womack the titles of "Heart...
CANTONMENT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy