Jay High School softball wins state championship

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. -- The funeral services for Carla Williams, who was shot and killed at Pensacola Fitness earlier this week, took place Sunday afternoon. The Celebration of Life event was held at Saint Paul AME Church in Campbellton. You can watch it here:. Williams, 48, was an associate professor at...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and NAS Pensacola are partnering in a cool way to represent the Navy this weekend. Navy Baseball is making a return, and you can watch it for yourself Saturday and Sunday night at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Blue Wahoos will take the...
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Two Memorial Day ceremonies took place Monday morning in Santa Rosa County. The Veterans Memorial Plaza annual Memorial Day ceremony was held on Willing Street in Milton. Speakers included Colonel Christopher "Caveman" Holzworth, USMC Retired and C.O. Captain Paul "Party Boy" Flores, NAS Whiting Field. Milton High...
DESTIN, Fla. -- Deputies say a 22-year-old Tennessee man nearly drowned at a Destin beach Saturday afternoon. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Dr. in Destin. The man reportedly got caught in a possible rip current, according to the sheriff's...
SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs held a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. The commemoration featured a wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by folding of an American Flag, a moment of silence followed by a rifle volley, the playing of Taps, and an Honor Guard salute.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday for allegedly making a school-based shooting threat in Florida. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Corey Anderson was arrested at a home in Lutz and charged with a Written or Electronic Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting or Act of Terrorism.
DESTIN, Fla. -- The body of a Tampa man was recovered Monday morning in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the strong current swept the man away after jumping into the water near Crab Island on Sunday. First responders reported other water recoveries and rescues from Destin to Orange...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Memorial Day weekend on Pensacola Beach is home to the year's biggest pride celebration in the area. Channel 3 spent the day along the beach talking with visitors, some from across the country, who shared their thoughts on visiting a state where they say recent legislation wasn't written in their favor.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Active duty sailors and naval aviators at NAS Pensacola took part in the Memorial Day Tribute Run Monday morning. More than 150 people started at the base before ending their run at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Pensacola. This marked the second year for the Memorial Day...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was seriously injured after crashing at a railroad crossing in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It took place around 4 p.m. at Arthur Brown Rd. and Corley Rd. FHP states the man struck a railroad crossing support pole as he "failed to properly negotiate a...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Boy Scouts in Pensacola went to Barrancas National Cemetery on NAS Pensacola Saturday morning to place American flags at every headstone. The tradition that local Scouts would go to the sites of fallen American heroes to honor them is one that has lasted generations. Each flag placed...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola drew hundreds of people on Sunday. Both young and old were in attendance to remember those who didn't make it back from battlefields across the world. "Deep gratitude," said Jennifer Carson, a family member of a...
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a "vapor explosion" at one of the food trucks at The Eatery in Gulf Breeze Friday morning, according to the fire marshal on-scene. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at The Eatery on 1713 Woodlawn Way. One person...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities on Monday recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who "reportedly got swept away from a rental pontoon boat Sunday during strong currents on Crab Island." The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating. FWC...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two roads are closing in Okaloosa County Saturday for the fifth year in a row to maintain traffic safety during the summer months. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to traffic every Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. until Sept. 3. Okaloosa County...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputy crashed Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Chumuckla Highway near Guernsey Rd. No other vehicles were involved. The patrol vehicle ended up flipped on its side on the side of the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway Sunday after a male body was found at the Gateway Inn in Escambia County. The motel is located at 601 Navy Blvd. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told Channel 3 around 1:30 p.m. that deputies are actively investigating the death. No...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Wall South at Veterans Memorial Park was visited by countless spectators on Memorial Day. While some tourists come and go experiencing the wall for the first time, the names never change. As you walk along Wall South Downtown Pensacola, you'll find Betty Crutchfield's brother. Crutchfield's brother, Corporal...
CANTONMENT, Fla. -- A time when neighbor looked after neighbor and the entire village raised the children, a part of the past that one man is working to bring back to his hometown; his neighborhood of Cantonment. It is a work that has earned Josh Womack the titles of "Heart...
Comments / 0