Devonta Smith is one of the Eagles’ best receivers. He put up huge numbers during his rookie year, which is hard to do coming out of college. The NFL is just a different level of competition, and it takes time to for any rookie to get to the acclimated to the fast style of play of the NFL. Smith showed last season why the Eagles picked him in the first round of the NFL Draft. This article will analyze Devonta Smith and project his ceiling for his second year in the NFL.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO