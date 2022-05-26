Bloomington man found dead with gunshot wounds

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a man found with gunshot wounds in a wooded area near College Mall.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 700 block of S. Clarizz Boulevard after several reports of gunfire.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers arrived and spoke with people in the area but were not able to find a crime scene. They did find an apartment with a rear door that appeared to have been forcibly entered, but no one was in the apartment at the time, per BPD.

Officers continued to search, and at about 7:20 a.m. they found a man lying in the woods to the west of the apartment buildings. BPD did not identify the man but said he is 20 years old and had gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Police said investigators later found the person who lives in the apartment that had been forcibly entered. That person claimed two unknown males wearing face coverings kicked in the door and chased them out of the apartment just prior to the shooting.

BPD said little more is known about the homicide.

Anyone with information should call detective Wade Berry at 812-339-4477. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and may be eligible for a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.