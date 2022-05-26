ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Green for Life Environmental announces opening of Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center

By Justin Geary
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County announced Thursday that Green for Life Environmental will open its Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center June 1. GFL’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday....

