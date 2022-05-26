U.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states

China has made the second largest incursion into Taiwan's air defence zone this year with Taipei reporting 30 jets entering the area, including more than 20 fighters. Monday's incursion was the largest since January 23, when 39 planes entered the air defence identification zone, or ADIZ.
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.
