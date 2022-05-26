After rain damaged equipment, Shawnee County Elections Office must replace it by August primary

The Shawnee County Elections Office received money to replace computers that were damaged after a roof leak from heavy rain May 17 and 18.

The office will receive $50,147 from the contingency fund to replace damaged computers, gutters and roofing. The measure was passed unanimously.

The office has already spoken with its equipment supplier, Elections Systems & Software, a manufacturer of elections equipment based in Omaha, Neb.

"At this time, we'd like to order that equipment and try to get our office back up and running," said Jake Fisher, assistant election commissioner. "In our discussions with ES&S, they believe we can have those servers in in about three to four weeks."

The old machines that were damaged by water were desktop towers that sat under a desk. The new system will be a more traditional server in a rack mount, Fisher said.

Time is of the essence with August primary election approaching

The election office has equipment on hand to mitigate the impact of the looming primary election. It has been able to keep day-to-day operations going, even as workers prepare for the election.

"We were very fortunate that we had our business continuity and disaster recovery equipment there," Fisher said. "But for having that equipment on hand, some of our folks that are setting up for the election would be at a standstill.

"We may have to work a little harder, put in a few extra hours, but we'll be able to get it done."

The elections office is working with an insurance adjuster, who will inspect the building and evaluate damages. Roofing companies are being contacted to find and fix the reason for the leak.

Spirit of Kansas fireworks grant provided by Capital Federal

Continuing a 21-year tradition, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Federal Foundation donated $25,000 to the Spirit of Kansas fireworks show.

"Unfortunately, inflation has gotten to the size of the check here," said John Dicus, Capital Federal CEO, joking about the smaller-than-usual physical size of the promotional check displayed at the meeting. "It still spends the same way."

The show was cancelled in 2020 after delays put in place as an attempt to ride out the pandemic. The show was back last year, and is on track for this year.

The donation of $25,000 continues a tradition that began back in 2002.

"I can't express how much this means to us," said Tim Laurent, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation director. "This wouldn't be possible without this generous donation."

Alex Edwards is the local politics reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached via email at aedwards@gannett.com, or via twitter @AMEdwards21