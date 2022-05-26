ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

After rain damaged equipment, Shawnee County Elections Office must replace it by August primary

By Alexander Edwards, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVeZs_0frKScAH00

The Shawnee County Elections Office received money to replace computers that were damaged after a roof leak from heavy rain May 17 and 18.

The office will receive $50,147 from the contingency fund to replace damaged computers, gutters and roofing. The measure was passed unanimously.

The office has already spoken with its equipment supplier, Elections Systems & Software, a manufacturer of elections equipment based in Omaha, Neb.

"At this time, we'd like to order that equipment and try to get our office back up and running," said Jake Fisher, assistant election commissioner. "In our discussions with ES&S, they believe we can have those servers in in about three to four weeks."

The old machines that were damaged by water were desktop towers that sat under a desk. The new system will be a more traditional server in a rack mount, Fisher said.

Time is of the essence with August primary election approaching

The election office has equipment on hand to mitigate the impact of the looming primary election. It has been able to keep day-to-day operations going, even as workers prepare for the election.

"We were very fortunate that we had our business continuity and disaster recovery equipment there," Fisher said. "But for having that equipment on hand, some of our folks that are setting up for the election would be at a standstill.

"We may have to work a little harder, put in a few extra hours, but we'll be able to get it done."

The elections office is working with an insurance adjuster, who will inspect the building and evaluate damages. Roofing companies are being contacted to find and fix the reason for the leak.

Spirit of Kansas fireworks grant provided by Capital Federal

Continuing a 21-year tradition, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Federal Foundation donated $25,000 to the Spirit of Kansas fireworks show.

"Unfortunately, inflation has gotten to the size of the check here," said John Dicus, Capital Federal CEO, joking about the smaller-than-usual physical size of the promotional check displayed at the meeting. "It still spends the same way."

The show was cancelled in 2020 after delays put in place as an attempt to ride out the pandemic. The show was back last year, and is on track for this year.

The donation of $25,000 continues a tradition that began back in 2002.

"I can't express how much this means to us," said Tim Laurent, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation director. "This wouldn't be possible without this generous donation."

Alex Edwards is the local politics reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached via email at aedwards@gannett.com, or via twitter @AMEdwards21

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Shawnee County, KS
Elections
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fisher
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy