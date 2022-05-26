ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Memorial Day services across northeast Kansas will honor those who died serving their country

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcOkR_0frKSbHY00

Each year, Americans gather on Memorial Day to remember those who made the supreme sacrifice in service to their country.

This year, area residents have various opportunities to pay their respects at events being held Monday, with Gov. Laura Kelly speaking at two such gatherings.

Following is a list of some of those events.

• A Memorial Day remembrance ceremony featuring Kelly as guest speaker will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Serve and Protect Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave. There will be a bagpipe processional and a memorial wreath presentation.

• The local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America will hold a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Vietnam Memorial at the south end of Topeka Cemetery, 1601 S.E. 10th Ave. Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery will be set up in section 73, near S.E. 10th and California Avenue, to talk about its program that provides headstones for unmarked graves of infants.

A remembrance service featuring Kelly as guest speaker will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral chapel at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 S.W. 17th. There will be live music from the Capital City Chorus and a Massing of the Colors organized by the Military Order of the World Wars. Refreshments will be served in the chapel's reception center.

Fort Riley and the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division , also known as the "Big Red One," will conduct an annual Memorial Day observance at 11:40 a.m. Monday at the Post Cemetery at 193 Huebner Road. Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley garrison commander, will speak. A wreath will be placed in honor of those who died serving in our country's armed forces. The ceremony will be open to the public. Those without a Department of Defense identification card will need to arrive early at the Henry Gate visitor control center, accessible from Exit 301 off Interstate 70, to obtain a pass. For more information on accessing Fort Riley , guests should go online. The ceremony will be aired live beginning at 11:40 a.m. at www.facebook.com/FortRiley .

• The Combat Air Museum, 7016 S.E. Forbes Ave., will host a "Taps Across America" gathering from 12:45 to 4 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. The gathering is part of an Memorial Day event in which buglers will play "Taps" at various sites across the nation. Recorded big band music will be played for dancing beginning at 1 p.m. Maj. Jordan Clark, commander of Army Air Support Facility #1 for the Kansas Army National Guard, will speak at 2:30 p.m. Topeka bugler Herschel Stroud will play "Taps" at 3 p.m. The flag will then be presented to a distinguished military veteran, whose name hasn't been revealed.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Catheryn Hrenchir can be reached at chrenchir@gannett.com or 785-817-6383

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Memorial Day services across northeast Kansas will honor those who died serving their country

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas COVID Fashion Statement: Mask Mandates Could Come Back

A quick reminder that public health rules and orders are never out of style for local politicos in the Sunflower State. "Because lawmakers were not able to override Kelly's veto though, a local entity in the state can still mandate people wear masks if they so choose." www.TonysKansasCity.com link ....
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Jordan Clark
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo announces death of 9-year-old giraffe

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Abi the giraffe died Sunday, May 29, according to the Topeka Zoo. She had been receiving treatment for an injury on her front left leg, but zoo staff said a radiograph study over the last several months pointed to possible neoplasia, or cancer. The zoo said in a press release it has […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Vietnam Memorial#Memorial Park Cemetery#Americans#S W#S E 10th#The Capital City Chorus#The U S Army#1st Infantry Division
KCTV 5

One injured, one killed after car crash on I-35

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A single-car crash on I-35 killed one person an seriously injured another on Interstate 35 early Sunday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened on I-35 southbound near I-635 in Johnson County around 12:30 a.m. The car was traveling southbound when “for an unknown reason” is left the roadway to the right and struck the base of an overhead sign.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Lawrence Post

Gov. Kelly announced the State of Kansas is giving $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects across the state

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, these projects will reportedly be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund. State officials said that the State Rail Service Improvement Fund is part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. Since the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
tonyskansascity.com

Teachers Give Up On Kansas City, Kansas

The labor market in the aftermath of the pandemic continues to shift and now locals aren't quite as eager to content with tough teaching gigs. Here's data that offers more insight into the worsening trend . . . As of May 12, the number of people leaving the district is...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities

TOPEKA — Alejandro Rangel-Lopez says fear is a given in a mixed-status household. Growing up in Dodge City with an undocumented parent, Rangel-Lopez constantly feared his father coming home with news that immigration agents had detained his mother. And he says fear of deportation kept his mother from reporting an abusive ex-husband who fled with […] The post Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy