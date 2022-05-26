Memorial Day services across northeast Kansas will honor those who died serving their country

Each year, Americans gather on Memorial Day to remember those who made the supreme sacrifice in service to their country.

This year, area residents have various opportunities to pay their respects at events being held Monday, with Gov. Laura Kelly speaking at two such gatherings.

Following is a list of some of those events.

• A Memorial Day remembrance ceremony featuring Kelly as guest speaker will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Serve and Protect Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave. There will be a bagpipe processional and a memorial wreath presentation.

• The local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America will hold a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Vietnam Memorial at the south end of Topeka Cemetery, 1601 S.E. 10th Ave. Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery will be set up in section 73, near S.E. 10th and California Avenue, to talk about its program that provides headstones for unmarked graves of infants.

• A remembrance service featuring Kelly as guest speaker will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral chapel at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 S.W. 17th. There will be live music from the Capital City Chorus and a Massing of the Colors organized by the Military Order of the World Wars. Refreshments will be served in the chapel's reception center.

• Fort Riley and the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division , also known as the "Big Red One," will conduct an annual Memorial Day observance at 11:40 a.m. Monday at the Post Cemetery at 193 Huebner Road. Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley garrison commander, will speak. A wreath will be placed in honor of those who died serving in our country's armed forces. The ceremony will be open to the public. Those without a Department of Defense identification card will need to arrive early at the Henry Gate visitor control center, accessible from Exit 301 off Interstate 70, to obtain a pass. For more information on accessing Fort Riley , guests should go online. The ceremony will be aired live beginning at 11:40 a.m. at www.facebook.com/FortRiley .

• The Combat Air Museum, 7016 S.E. Forbes Ave., will host a "Taps Across America" gathering from 12:45 to 4 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. The gathering is part of an Memorial Day event in which buglers will play "Taps" at various sites across the nation. Recorded big band music will be played for dancing beginning at 1 p.m. Maj. Jordan Clark, commander of Army Air Support Facility #1 for the Kansas Army National Guard, will speak at 2:30 p.m. Topeka bugler Herschel Stroud will play "Taps" at 3 p.m. The flag will then be presented to a distinguished military veteran, whose name hasn't been revealed.

