Astro film 'Candy Sugar Pop' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Astro is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Candy Sugar Pop" music video.

The K-pop group shared a featurette Thursday that shows the members of Astro on the music video's set.

Astro is seen filming in front of a green screen and singing and dancing on the pastel-colored set.

Astro released the "Candy Sugar Pop" video last week. The video shows the members of Astro visit a resort in a desert.

"Candy Sugar Pop" is the title track from Astro's third full-length album, Drive to the Starry Road. The album also features the songs "Something Something," "More," "Light the Sky," "Story," "All Day," "First Love," "Let's Go Ride," "S#1," "24 Hours" and "Like Stars."

Astro consists of MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon San-ha. The group is signed to Fantagio and made its debut in 2016.

UPI News

Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing

LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- The body modification subculture has evolved in the modern era with advances in cosmetic surgery and piercing. Crimes of the Future, in theaters Friday, takes body modification to the next level with potential future developments. In a disease-ridden future, some humans are developing new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes

May 29 (UPI) -- Ruben Ostlund's Triangle of Sadness has won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival in France Saturday. Ostlund previously won the festival's top title in 2017 for his film, The Square. Close, directed by Lukas Dhont, and Stars at Noon, helmed by Claire Denis, shared...
MOVIES
