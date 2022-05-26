ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Family of VTA shooting victim files lawsuit claiming authorities failed to protect workers

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVYzX_0frKSXhW00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On the anniversary of the VTA shooting that left nine city workers dead, the family of one of the victims is suing the transportation authority, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department, and Universal Protection Service for failing to protect workers.

The family of Lars Kepler Lane, along with Trial Lawyers for Justice, filed a lawsuit Thursday — seeking damages for negligence, assault, battery, false imprisonment, and wrongful death.

Remembering the victims of the VTA rail yard shooting one year later

“From VTA to the Sheriff to the security company, too many people failed to do their jobs, and my family has been left to pick up the pieces,” said Vicki Lane, widow of Lars. “We are heartbroken, but we remain hopeful that this lawsuit will force these organizations to make changes that will prevent other families from suffering like we have.”

According to court documents, on May 26, 2021, 63-year-old Kepler Lane was killed in a mass shooting after by fellow VTA employee, Samuel James Cassidy. The shooting took place at the VTA’s Guadalupe Division facility, a rail yard in the Civic Center neighborhood of San Jose.

Lawyers representing the family said the lawsuit comes after a pattern of insubordination from VTA after four separate altercations involving Cassidy with co-workers were ignored by those in power. The lawsuit claims staff feared that if anyone were “to go postal”, it would be Cassidy but VTA failed to investigate, discipline, or terminate Cassidy.

“Negligent, lazy, and fake security is more dangerous than no security at all because it provides a false sense of safety,” said Nick Rowley, a nationally acclaimed trial attorney and co-founder of Trial Lawyers for Justice. “The tragedy that occurred one year ago today is a consequence of lazy, negligent and fake security.”

VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting

Additionally, the lawsuit claims the sheriff’s office and Universal Protection Service failed to carry out proper security screening, surveillance, and risk-mitigating measures, and failed to comply with security standards by not using a weapons detector system that they were obligated to maintain.

“One year ago our community was rocked by the largest mass shootings in Bay Area history,” said Dan Schaar, attorney for the family of Lane.  “Nine men were taken from their families.  These men were husbands, they were fathers, they were brothers and they were sons.  The shooter was able to walk right past a Universal Protection Service guard with a duffel bag filled with at least 3 semi-automatic handguns and 32 high-capacity magazines with enough ammunition to kill every single person at the VTA yard that morning. We’re filing this lawsuit to uncover the truth and achieve justice for Kep.  Why did this happen, how did this happen, and what systemic changes are necessary to make sure something like this never happens again?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister arrested by Clayton police on suspicion of DUI

(BCN) — Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister was arrested May 25 by Clayton Police on suspicion of driving under the influence. Hoffmeister released a statement Saturday, saying “On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having dinner and wine with friends, I was stopped by Clayton Police, and determined to be driving under the influence […]
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said. The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police said. His name has […]
PACIFICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

SF officers ‘quack the case,’ save baby ducklings

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – When a mother duck’s babies fell through a grate into a drain in Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case. Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother’s frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police looking for missing woman

BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning. Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a […]
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#Mass Shootings#Transportation Authority#Violent Crime#Trial Lawyers For Justice#Sheriff#Guadalupe Division
KRON4 News

Milpitas hang-gliding accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(KRON) — One person was killed and another critically injured in a hang-gliding incident that occurred at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas on Monday. According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff, officers responded to a hang-gliding incident reported at approximately 11:59 a.m. Upon arrival, the Milpitas Fire Department announced one adult made was […]
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

CHP reports 15 deaths, 891 DUIs on Memorial Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol reported Monday that 15 people have died and 891 have been arrested for driving under the influence in CHP’s jurisdiction on Memorial Day weekend. CHP started its count at 6:00 p.m. Friday. One of those fatal collisions happened near the Antioch Bridge Sunday, killing one and injuring four […]
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4

Homeowner confronts alleged prowler in Petaluma

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger discusses …. Drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel rush. New plans for Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder …. Former SWAT team member details police protocol for …. VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting. Santa Clara County...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo fisherman sued in ‘egregious’ crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area […]
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors: Gilroy police officer lawfully killed suspect who ambushed her

GILROY – A Gilroy police officer who fatally shot an attempted murder suspect who had ambushed her during a call last September will not face charges, prosecutors said Friday.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Officer Catalina Fraide was acting within the law when she shot 40-year-old David Lopez."Officer Catalina Fraide's disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism, and courage," said a report by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker. "Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to her. Officer Fraide's actions were both lawful and...
GILROY, CA
ksro.com

Man Shot by Parole Agents in Santa Rosa Identified

The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy