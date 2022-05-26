ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi: Lawmakers’ careers ‘insignificant’ compared to survival of America’s kids

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

KTLA

