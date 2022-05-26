ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire man accused of threatening woman with hatchet

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Credit: Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman with a hatchet on Wednesday night.

Emir Velic, 38, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a criminal threat in the area of Notre Dame Avenue in Manchester around 7:20 p.m. learned a man had threatened a woman he knew with a hatchet, police said.

The victim was able to escape the scene of the alleged crime but police say Velic refused to leave the building he was in. Velic later surrendered without incident after officers made their way inside.

Police noted that Velic is a convicted felon.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

New Hampshire
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

