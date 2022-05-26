ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma softball vs. UCF picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Tournament Norman Super Regional?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

No. 16 seed UCF and No. 1 seed Oklahoma face off this weekend in the Norman Super Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Which team will win the series and advance to the Women's College World Series?

Check out these picks and predictions for the best-of-three series in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoman : Oklahoma wins Super Regional in two games

Ryan Aber writes: "Hope Trautwein and Nicole May look awfully strong, even if freshman phenom Jordy Bahl remains on the shelf. Even if those two slip up, it’s difficult to keep the Sooners’ bats in check."

Tuscaloosa News : Take Oklahoma in two games vs. UCF

Brett Greenberg writes: "The Sooners won the regional final 20-0 and outscored opponents 37-2. Every batter is a home run threat, too."

Knoxville News Sentinel : Go with Oklahoma in two vs. UCF

Cora Hall writes: "With the way Oklahoma is steamrolling teams  and the talented pitching staff it has, no one is standing between the reigning champs and Oklahoma City."

Heartland College Sports : Go with Oklahoma in Super Regional vs. UCF

Bryan Clinton writes: "This regional pits the sports juggernaut against the AAC first regional host in softball history. This matchup will be decided by the battle between Oklahoma’s offensive lineup and UCF’s pitching staff. Gianna Mancha and Kama Woodall make up on of the top duos in the country, but will it be enough to push the Knights past Oklahoma in a best-of-three series? I don’t think so. The only thing that keeps me from beating the Oklahoma drum for runaway national title favorites is the health of Jordy Bahl. If she can’t go in this series, I could see it going to three games, but it is hard for me to believe that UCF can double Oklahoma’s loss total when playing the Sooners at home."

Gainesville Sun : Oklahoma will win Super Regional vs. UCF in two games

Ainslie Lee writes: "The Sooners are too good, too powerful and too hot to be knocked out by the Knights. UCF’s postseason run ends at the hands of No. 1."

Southwest Times Record : Oklahoma will defeat UCF in two games

Christina Long writes: "Oklahoma looked dominant in its regional with two large-margin wins, and the Sooners have the pitching to sustain a postseason run as the No. 1 seed."

The Oklahoman : Go with the Sooners in two games in Super Regional

Scott Wright writes: "Maybe freshman phenom Jordy Bahl pitches, maybe she doesn’t. Either way, the Sooners lineup is too potent to let this team fail in a best-of-three series."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Community Policy