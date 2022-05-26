ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My daughter’s baker canceled on her birthday last minute – I transformed a $12.99 cake with Costco & Five Below bargains

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MOM saved the day by creating a gorgeous cake for her daughter's birthday after her baker canceled unexpectedly.

Turning to Costco and Five Below buys, Eve Lopez got the perfect money-saving ingredients to make the special cake a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMJcE_0frKSDIE00
Eve Lopez transformed a bare chocolate cake for her daughter's birthday Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umJaO_0frKSDIE00
Lopez placed Ferrero Rocher chocolates around the circumference of the cake Credit: TikTok

In a video, using a delicious-looking $12.99 chocolate cake from Costco, Lopez placed Ferrero Rocher chocolates around the circumference.

To finish it off, she simply used two mini Nutella Jars.

Uncapping the jars and removing the foil covering, she turned them upside down and placed them in the middle of the cake.

In the end, Lopez only spent $33 on the entire cake, paying at least half as much as she would have paid a professional.

People in the comments section were amazed and had suggestions of their own.

"Those Nutella jars are so cute! Hahaha! You go," one person enthused.

"You could have also melted the Nutella and drizzled it on the candy," another person advised.

"I bet u saved a lot of money, and it was better. Love the idea," a third wrote.

"Hold up... U were actually on to something cause it looks good," an additional user mentioned.

"This is an excellent idea. Imma skip the Nutella jars and just fill a cake up with the little chocolate ball thingies. Thank you for this dope idea!"

"That Costco cake is underrated, it’s delicious. Good job! So cute!"

"Great idea!!! Looks delish."

"Costco makes the best cakes," a final spectator wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLC30_0frKSDIE00
In a major bargain moment, Lopez only spent $33 on the entire cake Credit: TikTok

Comments / 12

Keiara Starr
1d ago

so she put some Ferrero Rocher chocolates and two jars of Nutella on a cake and this is news?

Reply
13
Cherokee123
2d ago

Way to go mom! We are the super heroes in our kids lives. Hook or crook my mom famous words.❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply
6
