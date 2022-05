BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greg Butler made an interesting discovery in his front yard, a military dog tag. Butler lives off Belton Highway. He tells FOX Carolina, that while he was raking mulch, he came across what he initially thought was a coin or scrap of metal. Not thinking much of it, he put it in his pocket and continued working.

