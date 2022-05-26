ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Turtle poacher nets 1.5 years in federal prison

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJGmr_0frKRDG100

WILMINGTON, NC (WRIC) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for his role in a turtle smuggling operation that prosecutors say could be worth as much as $1.5 million.

Jesse James Freeman, 48, is a North Carolina resident, and he pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, a federal law that makes it a crime to traffic in protected or endangered animals.

Freeman admitted to smuggling “at least 722 eastern box turtles, 122 spotted turtles and three wood turtles,” some of which he captured himself and some of which he paid others to provide him.

Fredericksburg Police searching for armed robbery suspect at check cashing business

According to prosecutors, Freeman himself made $122,000 from the scheme, but the animals could be worth as much as $1.5 million when they’re sold to collectors in Asia.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting our native species from international trafficking,” said Todd Kim, the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Today’s sentence is the latest example that there are severe consequences to those who violate the Lacey Act by exploiting turtles.”

Freeman was caught after an investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. As part of his plea, he’ll be required to pay $25,000 to the Lacey Act reward fund, which pays rewards to whistleblowers who report violations of the act.

None of the three species poached by Freeman are currently endangered, but they are protected under international and federal law because they “are not presently threatened with extinction but may become so if their trade is not regulated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Man drowns off shore near Sandy Point State Park

A man drowned Sunday after he was overtaken by the current while swimming in the Chesapeake Bay near Sandy Point State Park, police said. Maryland Natural Resources Police said their officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man being pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members...
SANDY POINT, VA
easternshorepost.com

Accomack Circuit Court Indictments

Christopher Northcraft, 35, of Brooklyn Park, Md., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor eluding, reckless driving, and driving without a license in a plea agreement with the commonwealth. All these charges stemmed from a high-speed chase through Accomack County Oct. 19, 2021. The chase began in Maryland and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel with a crash that left both Northcraft and passenger Brandy Bowman, 35, with major but not life-threatening injuries. According to a report by the Virginia State Police, Northcraft exited the crashed Toyota Camry and tried to get Bowman out before fleeing the scene. He went over a guardrail and fell to the ground approximately 30 feet below.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia legislative leaders are proposing a new criminal misdemeanor in state law for possession of more than four ounces of marijuana in public. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the proposal is included in a new two-year state budget plan. The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WJLA

Folks caught with more than 4 ounces of marijuana in Va. may soon be charged, fined $500

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday to vote on a state budget deal, which now includes new penalties for marijuana possession. Under the proposal, people who possess more than four ounces of marijuana in public in Virginia could soon face a misdemeanor and have to pay a $500 fine. It’s all part of a compromise Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on as soon as this week.
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 pm, the suspect placed a Dewalt impact drill under this shirt and left the Tractor Supply store in Charlotte Hall without paying for it. The suspect then left the area in a blue Chevy Avalanche.
MyChesCo

Virginia Man Sentenced for Passing Fake Money in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on May 25, 2022, Dale Richard Estep II, age 35, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo to two years of probation, four of those months on home confinement, for passing counterfeit U.S. currency.
WTOP

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Maryland motorcycle crashes

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday. A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Poacher#Prison#Justice Department#Smuggling#Fredericksburg Police#The Justice Department
Inside Nova

Three killed in Stafford crash

Three people died in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:40 p.m. near Shields Road, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Both drivers and a passenger died in the accident. Austin Ridge Drive was just down for hours...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boater Dies in Water at Sandy Point State Park

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) have released more information about how a man died in the water near Sandy Point State Park on Sunday. NRP responded to the beach around 12:30 p.m. after getting reports of an unresponsive man being pulled from the water. Officers say a good Samaritan saw the man floating and was able to bring him back to the marina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
popville.com

“What I woke up to this morning…”

C. reports Sunday: “This morning I discovered someone shot up my car! MPD placed a business card on my window and a handwritten note: “Destruction of property and illegal use of a firearm.”. Happened on the corner of Georgia Ave and Madison Street, NW.”. And Nils sends a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSPA 7News

Man drowns in SC Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man who drowned Saturday morning in North Myrtle Beach. Kyle Brown, 19, of Ashburn, Virginia, died at a hospital after he was pulled from the ocean near 6th Avenue North, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. His cause of death was […]
WHSV

Health United Foundation: drug overdoses increasing in Virginia for those 65+

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Health Foundation is concerned about Virginia’s elderly population, after newly released data finds concerning statistics about drug overdoses. ”The increase that we see in, in the United States across all demographics, including seniors, is an increase in drug deaths related to non-prescription opioids,”...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy