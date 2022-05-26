ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Weekend Events: DJ Arabian Prince, Houston Tacos in Hollywood, and The Punk Rawk Swap Meet

By L.A. TACO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We can’t bear the thought of you being bored this weekend. So we’ve cobbled together an events guide highlighting some of the fun things to do over the next few days in and around Los Angeles. Have fun!. THURSDAY, MAY 26. Lodge Bread Co. has a newly...

LATACO

Headlines: CHP Shootout At King Taco; How To Donate To Uvalde Families

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas senator Ted Cruz are reportedly scheduled to attend the National Rifle Association’s annual...
LATACO

BREAKING: Street Food Vendors Everywhere Threatened By Santa Monica Senator’s New SB-1290

Last night, Santa Monica Senator Ben Allen took the floor in Sacramento to push and defend SB-1290, a bill he introduced earlier this year that would give California cities the power to re-criminalize street vendors and increase the fines given to them. This new bill, which received a majority vote in the Senate yesterday and is now due to be reviewed in the California State Assembly, effectively modifies Ricardo Lara’s SB-946, which the governor approved in 2018 and was celebrated across the state for finally decriminalizing street vending.
LATACO

This South Central Mom Quit Her Job and Opened a Mangonada Stand to Make a Better Life For Her Daughter

Meet Susanne Herrera, the 22-year-old from South Central serving up icy mangonadas bien preparadas (well prepared) to cool you down as temperatures rise in Los Angeles. Herrera, who lives near the Florence-Firestone area, is currently working full-time making mangonadas from home. When asked what drove her to start selling this staple frozen dessert, she said it was a combination of a few things that life had thrown at her. But mainly and most importantly, it was her need to want to give her daughter a better future and be a good example for her. Something she said she lacked in her life when she was a little girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Club Music#Punk#Wine Spirits#Lodge Bread Co#African
LATACO

Here Are All the Tacos That You Can Try At the Return of Our Taco Madness Live Event This Saturday In the SGV!

After a very long two-year hiatus, L.A. TACO is excited to announce the return of our live Taco Madness event. Our all-ages and in-person taco event brings L.A.’s best taquerías to one place and makes a party out of it to celebrate the champion of our fierce online taco tournament. All in the name of supporting the original daily street-level journalism that you see every day on lataco.com. For this year, our taco event will take place at Santa Anita Racetrack overlooking the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains. There will be free parking! There will be ice-cold draft beer for sale! And most importantly, there will be tacos of all crispy and soft textures and juicy fillings.
LATACO

A University Created an Edible Tape For Holding Burritos Together That ‘Allows You to Put Full Faith In Your Tortilla’

While readers of a certain member-supported taco website in Los Angeles can reasonably be expected to know how to roll, maintain, and even eat burritos without losing their heads or their frijoles, you may be surprised at how often the rest of the world struggles with the ins and outs of such everyday Mexican foodstuffs, not to mention other starch-spooled forms of sustenance.
LATACO

O.G. Highland Park’s Eunisses Hernandez Has a Plan to Stop Gentrification In CD 1

Eunisses Hernandez was born and raised in Highland Park and saw her neighborhood change and her neighbors displaced. “When growing up here in Highland Park, I’ve seen gentrification take hold, and I’ve seen it impact my loved ones, neighbors, and small businesses. It happened really fast. The community tried to organize around it and against it, but we just saw whole apartments bought up, people displaced,” Hernandez tells L.A. TACO. Hernandez is running to represent City Council District one which encompasses 22 different Los Angeles neighborhoods, including MacArthur Park, Chinatown, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Pico-Union, and parts of Highland Park. District 1 also includes the famous Salvadoran Corridor, whose 50 vendors were recently removed by incumbent councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Exclusive: Jose Huizar Awarded High School Students Tens Of Thousands of Dollars in Scholarships, Some Never Received a Penny

Sarai Gomez was a freshman at Theodore Roosevelt High School in 2013 with a dream of attending a four-year university. As a first-generation Mexican American, she understood that she would be responsible for getting herself to and through college. “My parents know nothing about the college process and how financial aid works. So I kind of had to go out of my way to find resources and find scholarships to apply to,” Gomez said.
LATACO

Former Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino Stands for Free Public Transportation and Working with ‘Riding Ambassadors’

Transportation is a central topic of life in Los Angeles, with urgent repercussions for the world at large. We seek city leaders who prioritize exceptional and affordable public transportation, street safety, and adequate active transportation infrastructure while centering issues related to affordable transit-oriented housing development and dealing with the city’s crisis of hit and runs. Before voting for our next L.A. mayor, we needed to know where the candidates stand on the essential issue of transportation equity. In a collaboration with CicLAvia, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Climate Resolve, Streets For All, Los Angeles Walks, Act-LA, POWER, IKAR, Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, Pacoima Beautiful, and MoveLA, L.A. TACO presents a candid questionnaire given to all of L.A.’s mayoral candidates, with their answers in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. All responses were provided by the candidates via email.
LATACO

Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Prefers to Ride Her Bike at the Beach and Would Create a ‘Safety Corps’ for L.A. Train and Bus Riders

Transportation is a central topic of life in Los Angeles, with urgent repercussions for the world at large. We seek city leaders who prioritize exceptional and affordable public transportation, street safety, and adequate active transportation infrastructure while centering issues related to affordable transit-oriented housing development and dealing with the city’s crisis of hit and runs. Before voting for our next L.A. mayor, we needed to know where the candidates stand on the essential issue of transportation equity. In a collaboration with CicLAvia, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Climate Resolve, Streets For All, Los Angeles Walks, Act-LA, POWER, IKAR, Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, Pacoima Beautiful, and MoveLA, L.A. TACO presents a candid questionnaire given to all of L.A.’s mayoral candidates, with their answers in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. All responses were provided by the candidates via email.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Mayoral Candidate Gina Viola Would Like Reduced Speed Limits in Streets and Is Tired of Wasting Resources on Parking Enforcement

Transportation is a central topic of life in Los Angeles, with urgent repercussions for the world at large. We seek city leaders who prioritize exceptional and affordable public transportation, street safety, and adequate active transportation infrastructure while centering issues related to affordable transit-oriented housing development and dealing with the city’s crisis of hit and runs. Before voting for our next L.A. mayor, we needed to know where the candidates stand on the essential issue of transportation equity. In a collaboration with CicLAvia, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Climate Resolve, Streets For All, Los Angeles Walks, Act-LA, POWER, IKAR, Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, Pacoima Beautiful, and MoveLA, L.A. TACO presents a candid questionnaire given to all of L.A.’s mayoral candidates, with their answers in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. All responses were provided by the candidates via email.
LOS ANGELES, CA
