Weekend Events: DJ Arabian Prince, Houston Tacos in Hollywood, and The Punk Rawk Swap Meet

Meet Susanne Herrera, the 22-year-old from South Central serving up icy mangonadas bien preparadas (well prepared) to cool you down as temperatures rise in Los Angeles. Herrera, who lives near the Florence-Firestone area, is currently working full-time making mangonadas from home. When asked what drove her to start selling this staple frozen dessert, she said it was a combination of a few things that life had thrown at her. But mainly and most importantly, it was her need to want to give her daughter a better future and be a good example for her. Something she said she lacked in her life when she was a little girl.

5 DAYS AGO