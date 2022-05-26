Sue Bird: WNBA players have been able to send emails to Brittney Griner in Russia

Sue Bird, along with other WNBA players, have managed to stay in contact with Brittney Griner. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

It's been over three months since WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was detained by the Russian government after being arrested at a Moscow-area airport while entering the country after prosecutors said she illegally brought vape cartridges containing hashish oil. Griner's alleged crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but President Joe Biden's administration has said that the former No. 1 overall draft pick is being wrongfully held.

The league continues to hold Griner in their thoughts, and earlier this week, the Phoenix Mercury center's wife, Cherelle Griner, pleaded with Biden in a direct message during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America."

In the most recent episode of "The Players' Pod," hosted by two-time World Cup champion Kelley O'Hara, WNBA legend Sue Bird discussed Griner's situation and provided a slightly encouraging piece of news.

Just Women's Sports' Emma Hruby wrote about Bird's appearance on the podcast on Thursday.