LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boat fire could have been much worse, were it not for the quick action of boaters, Saturday night, May 28. According to Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger, the boat started smoking while it was sitting in a dock slip, at the 3 Mile Marker, in Glencove cove. It was later discovered the fire originated in the engine compartment.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO