Washington, DC

Now Showing: Petworth Crossing’s 4525 Georgia Avenue No. 1

By PoP Sponsor
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 king-sized bedrooms, 3 full baths, $300 monthly condo — a lot for a little at 4525 Georgia Avenue, #1 at Petworth Crossing. Reasons to make an appointment to see 4525 Georgia Avenue, #1 at Petworth Crossing very soon:. Built in 2018, the gorgeous two-level home combines the...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

themunchonline.com

2500 N Van Dorn St #214

PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM - PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM IS A HI RISE CONDOMINIUM LOCATED ON VAN DORN STREET JUST A MINUTE AWAY FROM KING STREET, 395, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ABOUT 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM DC AND SHIRLINGTON!!!. BEST PRICE FOR AN EFFICIENCY NOW OFFERED AT $1325!!!. THIS IS A RARE FIND...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

3115 Mt. Pleasant Street NW

Roomy 2BR in Mt Pleasant - Aesthetic: think industrial meets modern. Two roomy bedrooms and a spa like bathroom with glass shower and gorgeous tiles! Stainless appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven and full size washer and dryer. Mt Pleasant is a cozy neighborhood and less than 3 blocks to the Columbia Heights Metro. There are lots of food and shopping options in the area. There is a Farmers Market in Mt Pleasant and Columbia Heights. Apartment has central heat/cooling (Energy Efficient), NEST thermostat, key fob and callbox entry, TV/Cable prewired, Wifi Thermostat, and bluetooth activated unit door entry system. Luxer One package locker system, and transit screen in lobby. There is a shared community space with bike storage, two large grills and picnic tables. (Utilities are separate.) PETS ARE WELCOME! Video IG: watassarentals.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“What I woke up to this morning…”

C. reports Sunday: “This morning I discovered someone shot up my car! MPD placed a business card on my window and a handwritten note: “Destruction of property and illegal use of a firearm.”. Happened on the corner of Georgia Ave and Madison Street, NW.”. And Nils sends a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

219 Unit Residential Apartment Proposed for Spectrum at Watkins Mill

BPTC Eighteen, LLC has submitted this Application for Schematic Development Plan approval for development of a multi-family residential building on an approximately 1.25- acre site in the Spectrum at Watkins Mill mixed-use development (103 and 203 Spectrum Ave, located off of Watkins Mill Rd and 355). The plan proposes a 219 unit residential apartment building, and integrated parking garage which will be partially below grade.
WJLA

Jumping for Jollibee! Fast food restaurant set to open in Alexandria June 15

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Fast food chain Jollibee is opening a new restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia this summer, according to the company's website. The new location is planned for 4809 Beauregard Street. Jollibee specializes in fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti and Filipino dishes. Details on a possible grand opening and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Police: 2 men shot in Southeast DC

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in Southeast, D.C., leaving police on the lookout for an SUV spotted near the scene. DC police responded to the 3900 block of South Capitol Street in Southeast, D.C. around 3:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were conscious and breathing, according to police.
SOUTHEAST, NY
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Supports Preservation of Affordable Housing at 515 Thayer Ave. in Silver Spring

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) participated in financing to support preservation and renovation of 55 naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) apartments at 515 Thayer Ave. in Silver Spring. MHP, a nonprofit developer headquartered in Silver Spring, acquired the apartment property in 2016 to preserve the affordable rental community and recently completed a full renovation. A grand reopening celebration for the project was held today.
NBC Washington

Outdoor Pools and Water Parks Open in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Memorial Day weekend means pools, splash parks and water parks are reopening throughout the Washington, D.C., area. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser jumped into the Upshur Pool on Saturday to celebrate the start of swimming season. Here's your 2022 guide to outdoor pools and public water parks in D.C., Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Several Orange Line Metro stations close until September for construction

Starting Saturday, five Metro stations along the Orange Line will close for construction that is expected to take several months. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials said the New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations will close for platform reconstruction and station improvements from Saturday, May 28 until Monday, September 5.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
Source of the Spring

Signage Installed at The Breakfast Club Brunch Bar

An Instagram post from The Breakfast Club Brunch Bar indicates that signage has been installed, as the restaurant is moving toward an opening this spring at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. We previously reported that local restaurateur Jason Miskiri has originally planned for the restaurant...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Permanent Signage Up at Creek Lodge Bar & Grill

Permanent a signage is up for the Creek Lodge Bar & Grill at 5566 Norbeck Rd in Rockville, the former home of Urban BBQ. Urban BBQ’s final day in business was on October 3 of 2021. The restaurant posted the following message days before closing:. “Our lease has come...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Folks caught with more than 4 ounces of marijuana in Va. may soon be charged, fined $500

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday to vote on a state budget deal, which now includes new penalties for marijuana possession. Under the proposal, people who possess more than four ounces of marijuana in public in Virginia could soon face a misdemeanor and have to pay a $500 fine. It’s all part of a compromise Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on as soon as this week.
arlingtonmagazine.com

Where to Eat and Drink in Falls Church City

Occupying just 2.2 square miles, “The Little City”—a nickname that’s actually trademarked—is home to dozens of locally owned, globally focused restaurants with menus ranging from authentic Neapolitan pizza (overseen by a French chef, no less) to Afghan pumpkin dishes and beach-style fish tacos. Park once and you can quickly travel to each of these 15 stops, including several new restaurants and eateries that recently updated their menus.
NBC Washington

Masses of Bikers Ride Through DC for Fallen Military Members, Veterans

A sea of bikers were riding their motorcycles through Washington, D.C., Sunday to remember fallen military members and raise awareness about the troubles faced by those who came home. Motorcycles have always been a central feature of this Memorial Day weekend demonstration — a tradition in the District that began...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Man dies after jumping off anchor vessel in Fort Washington

Update (9:41 p.m.) — The Maryland Natural Resource Police have confirmed to WDVM that a 37-year-old man jumped from an anchor vessel in the Potomac River and died. According to police, the man jumped into the water and then started to scream for help. The other person in the boat threw him a life jacket, […]
FORT WASHINGTON, MD

