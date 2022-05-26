ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About half of Treasure Coast third-graders pass Florida reading test, IRC beats state average

By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

Almost half of the Treasure Coast third-graders passed the state's reading test this year, with just one school district showing a slight improvement over last year's scores.

St. Lucie County Schools was the only Treasure Coast district showing an improvement this year in third-grade Florida Standards Assessments reading test. About 48% of the district's 3,028 third-graders passed this year, a slight increase over last year's 47% passing the test.

Indian River County School District, with 58% of its 1,207 third-grade students passing the reading test, was the only Treasure Coast district exceeding the state's average of 53% passing the third-grade reading test, according to Florida Department of Education reports.

Under a 'COVID cloud': Treasure Coast superintendents reflect on last year and look ahead

COVID setbacks: With COVID-19 setbacks, Treasure Coast schools see scores decline in reading, math, science

Last year, 60% of Indian River County third-grade students passed the reading test. The state average was 1 percentage point lower than last year's passing rate of 54%.

About 51% of the 1,284 Martin County School District third-graders passed the test, a slight decrease from the 52% of students who passed last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aq9jm_0frKP2hh00

This is the final year for the FSA, which tests students in grades three through 10 in reading and math. In March, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law eliminating the FSA. A progress-monitoring system for students will replace the FSA in the 2022-2023 school year.

FSA THIRD-GRADE READING SCORES

COUNTY/STATE                2022 % PASSING       2021 %PASSING

Indian River County            58                                60

St. Lucie County                 48                                47

Martin County                     51                                51

Florida                                53                                54

Colleen Wixon is the Indian River County government watchdog reporter for TCPalm.com. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: About half of Treasure Coast third-graders pass Florida reading test, IRC beats state average

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Coast#Irc#County Government#St Lucie County Schools#Covid#Fsa
