Jensen Beach, FL

2 Martin schools were locked down as deputies searched for suspect in domestic dispute

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago

JENSEN BEACH — School officials locked down two schools early Thursday afternoon until dismissal as sheriff's deputies searched the area for a suspect in a domestic dispute.

Jensen Beach High School and Felix Williams Elementary School were locked, meaning no one can enter or exit the buildings, but students and staff are safe and learning is continuing as planned.

The man deputies are searching for is suspected to have had a dispute with his mother in the 1400 block of U.S. 1 and used a knife to threaten her, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRkYf_0frKOoKT00

Law enforcement from Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Stuart police and Florida Highway Patrol monitored Jensen Beach High School until its dismissal, and a sheriff's helicopter hovered over the area.

Investigation findings under wraps: Martin schools close investigation into racist photo on campus; findings will stay private

Code yellow lockdown for IRC school: 'Threatening' voicemail leads to a lockdown, deputies at Oslo Middle School

Neither school faced a direct threat from the suspect and were ordered to lockdown as a precaution, sheriff’s officials said.

Jennifer DeShazo, a spokesperson for the Martin County School District said the school day contiued as usual.

“Students and staff (were) completely safe,” she said. “Teaching and learning continued as planned at both schools.”

She said Felix Elementary dismissed students before 2 p.m. and Jensen Beach High School students finished school around 3:05 p.m. Both had a controlled dismissal with increased law enforcement on site, DeShazo said.

Lockdowns were lifted after dismissal as most students left school, but increased law enforcement iwas still on site at Felix Williams Elementary School because of an afterschool program on campus, DeShazo said.

No afterschool activities are taking place at Jensen Beach High School, DeShazo said.

The man deputies were searching for has not been found, sheriff's officials said.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 2 Martin schools were locked down as deputies searched for suspect in domestic dispute

