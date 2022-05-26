ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi: Lawmakers’ careers ‘insignificant’ compared to survival of America’s kids

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Related
WHO 13

Toddler hurt at Des Moines church daycare, employee jailed

DES MOINES, Iowa – A child endangerment charge has been filed against a Des Moines woman accused of injuring a child at a church daycare where she worked. Daija Dentis, 20, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of child endangerment-bodily injury, a Class D felony. According to online court […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

A fond farewell to Dan Winters during his final show

We’ve been lucky to have Dan Winters with us for 18 years. We know central Iowans will miss him just as much as we will. It’s a tribute to the man Dan is that the hearts of this WHO 13 are feeling sad in this goodbye. But there’s also joy in knowing our friend is […]
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
WHO 13

One killed, one injured in Highway 34 motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a serious motorcycle crash near Red Oak Saturday morning. According to Iowa State Patrol, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 34 with 66-year-old Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley as his passenger. Authorities believe the Gourleys […]
RED OAK, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Urbandale road rage shooting incident

URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into a vehicle during a road rage incident earlier this week. It happened Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. near the Highway 141 offramp from I-80/35. The victim reported their vehicle being hit by one gunshot during the incident, no one was […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Four dead dogs found at northeast Iowa home, neglect charges filed

ALTA VISTA, Iowa – The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of alleged animal neglect last week in northeast Iowa. The report was made on May 18th at 8:24 p.m. for the home of Dianne Williams in the 1600 block of 130th Street, Alta Vista. Deputies conducted a four-day investigation. During this investigation the […]
WHO 13

UPDATE: 3 injured after mail truck runs stop sign, police say

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. : WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The West Des Moines Police Department are releasing new information regarding the crash between a vehicle and a US mail truck that occurred at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday morning. The investigation found that Jeffery Ellis, 56, of Des Moines, the driver of the US mail truck failed […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police: 14-year-old fired gun in Marshalltown dispute

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A 14-year-old is in custody facing multiple charges after Marshalltown police say he fired a gun during an altercation at a city park. The incident happened Monday night at Arnold Park in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Officers were called to the park on […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

12-year-old on bike hit by car on Des Moines’ east side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child riding a bicycle was injured when they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that a 12-year-old boy rode […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say. The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa public school open enrollment deadlines dropped

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher bill failed to see the House debate floor this session; but Iowa Republican lawmakers did pass open enrollment legislation for public schools. In the final budget that was passed in the House and Senate, an amendment was added late in the night Tuesday. House File […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rental property prices increasing across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Costs for housing and apartment rents are rising nationwide and in the metro area. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in 2021, single-family homes increased by 18%, while ApartmentList.com reports rent rising by 17% in 2022. Iowans are feeling the effects of it. Johnny Case said he moved back to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
