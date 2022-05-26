ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local boat access club promoting safety during Safe Boating Awareness Week

By Kdka News Staff
It's boating season, and this is Safe Boating Awareness week.

Coast Guard data shows drowning was the cause of death in four out of five recreational boating fatalities last year.

Michael Hills with Freedom Boat Club, a boat access club headquartered at the landing and marina at Station Square, says safe boating is something you should learn before you hit the rivers.

“Don’t wing it. You wouldn’t drive a car without learning how to drive a car. You shouldn’t do the same with a boat, kayak or SUV.”

On the NewsRadio KDKA Morning Show, Hills said nearly every drowning in boating accidents involves people who are not wearing life jackets.

