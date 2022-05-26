Get Your Popcorn: 5 Free to stream uplifting family movies

In these challenging times, everyone could use a pick-me-up. And where better to turn to than family-friendly movies? Something people of all ages can sit down to and enjoy together for an hour or two of escapism.

With this in mind, here are five uplifting family movies that are currently free to stream:

Popeye - 1980

A blockbuster movie that flopped initially, Popeye is a quirky musical comedy version of the much-loved cartoon.

Starring Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall as Popeye and Olive Oyl, this surreal movie follows its namesake as he looks to settle down in his new home of Sweethaven. After falling for Olive and adopting a child called Swee'Pea, the movie takes a turn after the gifted little one is kidnapped, following which Popeye's attention turns to rescuing the child.

If nothing else, this movie serves as yet another reminder of the brilliance that Williams brought to the screen.

Popeye can be streamed for free via YouTube movies .

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits - 2012

One of Aardman Animations' more overlooked gems, this charming comedy is an easy watch for the whole family. Led by a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Selma Hayek, and Martin Freeman, The Pirates! Band Of Misfits follows... well, a band of misfits and oddball pirates who venture to win the Pirate Of The Year Awards.

Along the way, they pick up Charles Darwin and his pet dodo and his trained chimpanzee, and do their best to avoid being stopped in their tracks by a pirate-hating Queen Victoria.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits can be streamed for free on Tubi TV .

Shark Tale - 2004

If you've ever wanted to have Car Wash by Christina Aguilera stuck in your head for months, then this is the movie for you.

Your typical rags to riches story, Shark Tale follows Will Smith's fish Oscar, who works in a whale wash. In over his head, Oscar survives a half-hearted attack by Lenny, a misfit vegetarian shark played by Jack Black, and his gang before going on to trick the reef into believing that he's a Sharkslayer thus earning him the fame and fortune he'd always wanted.

Starring the likes of Robert De Niro, Renée Zellweger, and Angelina Jolie, Shark Tale is a fun and family-friendly animation, available to stream for free on Freevee via Amazon Prime Video.

The Goonies - 1985

A true classic of the genre, everybody should watch The Goonies at least once.

After finding a treasure map in their attic, a baby-faced Sean Astin and Josh Brolin follow the trail to find the hidden fortune in the hopes that it can save their house from the wrecking ball. Every child's dream adventure, they must follow underground caves and tunnels, while avoiding boobytraps and a crime family, to find the pirate's lost treasure.

The Goonies can be watched for free via Tubi TV .

The Princess Bride - 1987

Another fantastical family comedy from the mid-80s, The Princess Bride is another must see.

Sick and stuck in bed, Fred Savage's unnamed young character is read a story by his grandfather, played by Peter Falk. The tale he tells follows the trials and tribulations of a young farmhand (Westley - played by Cary Elwes) and his true love (Buttercup - played by Robin Wright) whose path to happiness is fraught with challenges.

Starring Mandy Patinkin as the outlaw Inigo Montoya, Chris Sarandon as Prince Humperdinck, and Andre The Giant as the outlaw Fezzik, The Princess Bride is another quirky and fun family adventure.

The Princess Bride can be streamed for free via Freevee on Amazon Prime Video.

