ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention performance after Texas elementary school shooting

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yvhc7_0frKOUcp00

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – Singer Don McLean said he will not be playing at the NRA Convention in Houston following the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde.

The “American Pie” singer told multiple outlets, including TMZ , that it would be “disrespectful and hurtful” to perform at the convention.

"I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well," he told the outlet. "After all, we are all Americans."

Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston, said the convention will go on as scheduled despite the shooting.

"That convention has been on the books for two years," he said .
"It is a contractual arrangement. We simply can not cancel a conference or convention because we disagree with the subject matter. That would subject the city to a number of lawsuits."

The convention , which will kick off Friday and go through Sunday, will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Former President Donald Trump is set to headline the convention, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz are also set to speak.

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Has Texas Turned on Greg Abbott?

The Republican governor was met with boos and jeers when he arrived in Uvalde, a town mourning a massacre at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
The Boot

Report: NRA Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert to Be Canceled After Lee Greenwood + More Pull Out

According to a new report, a controversial country music-themed concert in support of the NRA that is slated for Saturday (May 28) in Houston faces likely cancelation after a string of country artists who were scheduled to perform have pulled out of the event, citing the mass shooting that took place on Tuesday (May 24) at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Don Mclean
The Associated Press

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Another massacre targeting minorities has U.S. reeling

Houstonians join mourners across the country trying to process the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children dead. At a downtown vigil the night of the shooting, people gathered to honor the victims and demand change, including activists, children and politicians like Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. “This is an...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#School Shooting#Elementary School#American Pie#Americans#Robb Elementary#Knx News
Fox News

Texas high school under lockdown following police tip

A high school in Houston, Texas is under lockdown after police received information regarding a potential threat on Thursday. Stephen F. Austin High School was placed under lockdown Thursday morning, school officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. There is a large law enforcement presence on the campus and students have...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Emotional unveil of George Floyd statue

HOUSTON (KIAH)On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the Floyd family joined Mayor Turner and other city officials to unveil the “Conversations with George” statue. The emotional unveil occurred at Tom Bass Regional Park III community center, where the statue will reside. Adrienne Risoni-Som is the artist behind it, and it was donated to Harris County by Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 5/27/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy