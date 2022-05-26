'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention performance after Texas elementary school shooting

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – Singer Don McLean said he will not be playing at the NRA Convention in Houston following the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde.

The “American Pie” singer told multiple outlets, including TMZ , that it would be “disrespectful and hurtful” to perform at the convention.

"I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well," he told the outlet. "After all, we are all Americans."

Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston, said the convention will go on as scheduled despite the shooting.

"That convention has been on the books for two years," he said .

"It is a contractual arrangement. We simply can not cancel a conference or convention because we disagree with the subject matter. That would subject the city to a number of lawsuits."

The convention , which will kick off Friday and go through Sunday, will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Former President Donald Trump is set to headline the convention, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz are also set to speak.

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers.

